Rihanna & A$AP Rocky spark dating rumours with flirty new videos

27 August 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 27 August 2020, 12:12

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were romantically linked back in January.

By Tiana Williams

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked dating rumours after the pairs on screen romance is evident in a recent interview.

On Wednesday (Aug 26) Rocky, 31 asked RiRi, 32, 15 questions in a video posted by Vogue, where the pair shared flirtatious comments and laughs with each other.

The "Work" star released her new skincare line, Fenty Skin, last month and Rocky showed an interest in that – asking her to describe her skin type.

Rocky laughed hysterically at Rihanna's response, as the star continued: 'Yeah, you wasn't ready for that  because you always try to say women are complicated. It's y'all.'

RiRi added 'I have gone through many skincare changes within my journey, started from acne, for sure.'

'All the way to sensitivity and Melasma being a black woman would not know that I need to use SPF. I've learned a lot.'

The "Needed Me" singer then asked Rocky the skin care question, who got flirty by replying: 'Handsome'.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were romantically linked back in January
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were romantically linked back in January. Picture: Vogue Magazine Digital

Rocky modelled for the Fenty Skin campaign, which inspired him to ask what the hardest part of working with him.

The rapper quickly interjected before RiRi answered, sweetly saying 'I know what that is, not laughing the whole time.'

Rihanna replied: 'The hardest part of working with you for Fenty skin was getting your approval on your images Because, your skin is pretty, regardless'

'That's why we hired you. You know what I'm saying? They're like, I can't pick which one of my pores are smaller in which image?' 

The pair shared a laugh as Rocky shyly hid behind the host cue cards.

After joking with Rocky, Ri seriously told the rapper:'I'm just playing but, yeah, it's not hard working with you.' The question that had Rihanna in total shock, was when ASAP asked how she stays mentally and spiritually aligned.

Ri replied: 'Being mentally and inspirationally aligned I mean, it calls for two different sides of my brain and my spirit. Because one is a lot more logical.

'One is love, like talking myself into whatever  I wanna feel or whatever I wanna evoke.  Inspirationally it's me, what I'm pulling in.'

'It's like, what do I want to bring into my spirit? My mind, my logic, my being my ideas, my creative space.  That's where the inspiration goes.'

The star continued 'I want that to come in and in a way it comes in one way and it's evoked through my art in another way and that could be inspiration for someone else in the future and so it's kind of just those two things are kind of the yin and the yang and the core of who I am as an artist.'

ASAP was pleased with Rihanna's answer and the star gushed over his impressive question.

She said: 'That's a dope a** question. I never been asked that s***, that's weird. I love this question. I feel like I just found myself.'

Rumours had arisen that the pair were dating back in January, shortly after Rihanna split with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel after three years.

See fans reactions to the video below.

