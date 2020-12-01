Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating, reports claim

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating, reports claim. Picture: Getty

The pair were romantically linked earlier this year after reportedly spending a night at a hotel together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been rumoured to be romantically linked a few times, but now it has been confirmed the pair are dating again.

The 32 year-old singer and the Harlem-bred rapper are reportedly at the beginning stage of a romantic relationship, according to People.

The confirmation came after the pair were seen happily enjoying a dinner alongside some friends at Beatrice Inn on Saturday in New York, as reported in Page Six.

The songstress and rapper last sparked dating rumours when they collaborated on a promotional campaign for her Fenty Skin line earlier this year. The pair took part in very candid interviews with Vogue and GQ.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked dating rumours as they attended the 2018 Louis Vuitton fashion show together. Picture: Getty

During the interview, the 'Pour It Up' singer asked A$AP Rocky about how he considered his skin, and he replied, "Handsome."

In the same interview, he told Rihanna that the hardest part of collaborating with her was keeping focused and serious due to the fun they have together.

"I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time," he told her.

"Like this s*** is comedy. That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day."

In 2012, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky performed on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards together. Picture: Getty

In 2013, Rihanna and Rocky toured together and he featured on her song "Cockiness" in back in 2011.

Earlier this year January, Rihanna parted ways from her billionaire beau, Hassan Jameel. However, the star reportedly quickly moved on to Rocky in Feburary.

A source told US that Rihanna and Rocky had been 'hooking up' and 'having fun,' as they 'have always had chemistry.'

In late January, a source told Page Six 'They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.'

'They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days. It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun.'