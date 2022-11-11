Rihanna 'Born Again' lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna has just dropped a ballad worthy of a listen, and here's a breakdown of the lyrics to 'Born Again'.

Rihanna has dropped her second solo single in six years, that is again part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

'Born Again' is an earthy ballad that pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and his character of T'Challa in the film.

This follows on from her comeback 'Lift Me Up', and her announcement that she is to headline the Super Bowl halftime show early next year.

The album artwork for the Black Panther soundtrack. Picture: Marvel / Def Jam

Here's a breakdown to the lyrics of 'Born Again'.

I've got enough angels to storm the gates, I'm not afraid

This song pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after battling cancer. Rihanna is referring to the gates of heaven - this song deals with loss and the passing of loved ones.

Rihanna is defiant and 'not afraid' to meet and contact the deceased as she storms the gates of presumably heaven.

Chadwick was the star of the Marvel film Black Panther. Picture: Getty Images

Wherever you are, I'll bе there / We carry on (Wе carry on) / Born again

As this song deals with loss, Rihanna, the cast and the characters of Black Panther are mourning and coping with loss.

The second film features the cast of the first as they honour T'Challa and work towards their community and cope with grief.

Rihanna at the Wakanda Forever World Premiere. Picture: Getty Images

And I'd relive this / just to see your face again

This song is a metaphor for loss and how to work through grief. Rihanna is replaying old memories and reminiscing on good times with the now deceased.

Wakanda Forever is a memorial to the late actor, who passed away before the filming of the second film commenced.

See the full lyrics to 'Born Again' below.

[Verse 1]

I'd give my heart to this place

I'd give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away

I've got enough angels to storm the gates, I'm not afraid

And behold the brave, not have it no other away

I miss the emergence and these moments of you

The mere reflection of me, that mirror can't change its view



[Chorus]

So until those rivers run out

It runs through me

Wherever you are, I'll bе there

We carry on (Wе carry on)

Born again

[Verse 2]

I'd give my heart to this place (I'd give my heart to this place)

I'd give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away

And I'd relive this just to see your face again

I know that you'd do the same, born again



[Bridge]

Just tell me what I need to do

I'd die and come back just to love you

Just tell me, I'm begging you

Just tell me what I need to do, oh



[Outro]

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh, oh, oh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh