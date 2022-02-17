Nicki Minaj stuns fans after stripping down for NSFW pool photo

Nicki Minaj proved that she only gets hotter and hotter as she celebrated her latest single 'Do We Have a Problem' debuting at No. 2

Nicki Minaj sent Instagram into a frenzy last night after she wowed with a new raunchy pool table pic in promotion of her new single 'Bussin' featuring Lil Baby.

Captioning the post: "A** so fat it’s B B 🅱️USSIN‼️NickiMinajOfficial.com for this merch & more. 😛

#DoWeHaveAProblem is OUT NOW‼️ 🅱️ussin is OUT NOW❣️❣️❣️❣️❣", the rapstress was seen squatting on top of a bright pink pool table with assets on display.

Celebrating her latest single 'Do We Have a Problem?' debuting at number two on the Billboard, the outspoken rapper took to Twitter on Monday (Feb 14) stating that she "doesn’t need to GO #1... I AM #1. There’s a difference".

Nicki Minaj attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on February 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"Do y’all not understand how fucking epic you are? They took off all these sales and look. Changed all the rules a few weeks ago chi… and look. I’ll go live to say a few things. Let’s start with how much I fkng love you. So many songs couldn’t do this chi" she continued.

Elaborating on the success of the song, which had 25 million streams in its first week, she added on Twitter:

"[I have the] biggest collaborations & songs with the most radio play and play listing with the same rules couldn’t do it. You guys did it AFTER the rule change. A rap song. No sexual visuals. A rappy rap song. ☺️ I thought it would be top15. Label said top5. #DoWeHaveAProblem 🙏🍾🦄".

WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH QUEEN. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR LISTENING WHEN OTHERS WONT!! ❤️ https://t.co/qJupt305qN pic.twitter.com/URb3We4jWZ — Niccoya (@niccoyat) February 9, 2022

Last week, Nicki came under fire after Black creators expressed frustrations over her TikTok event, which allegedly had a 300 person limit and was dominated by non-Black creators.

During an Instagram live on Wednesday (Feb 9), Minaj claimed that she will sort something else out for the Black creators who were not able to be apart of the event saying:

"I had a really great call, a really great Zoom, with TikTok today. Shoutout to everybody that was on there. I hear you guys. I heard what y'all were saying and let me see if I can schedule something else for you guys."