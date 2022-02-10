Nicki Minaj Black History Month TikTok event controversy explained
10 February 2022, 17:43
The rapstress has spoken out after Black creators expressed frustrations over her TikTok event. Here's what happened...
TikTok has been under fired after hosting a Black History Month event with rapstress Nicki Minaj.
Black creators expressed their frustrations about how the event, which allegedly had a 300 person limit, was dominated by non-Black creators.
TikTok and Nicki invited influencers from the app to chat over Zoom with the rapstress as part of TikTok's Black History Month celebration.
However, the not everyone had a great experience with the event – here's what went down.
What is the controversy about the TikTok event?
After TikTok's Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj, Black TikTok creators took to social media to share their frustrations about how the event panned out.
TikTok reportedly advertised the hour-long event to a handful of creators, creator Dessy Joseph (@jodessy) mentioned in a TikTok video.
My main thing is.. then ima shut up cause I wasn’t there but. HOW do you advertise this meet & greet as a “Black History Month” event. Do not invite majority black creators & deny black creators access to it, AND majority of the space was taken by WHITE creators ???? Confusion…— HeyTonyTV (@TheHeyTonyTV) February 9, 2022
Jospeh further explained that the social media platform required people to RSVP and then hop onto the Zoom link at 3 p.m. PT.
However, Dessy said some Black creators didn't get the link in time and weren't able to get into the event because of its capacity of 300.
Popular Black creator Niccoya (@Niccoya) took to TikTok and expressed that the event was meant to give Black creators the opportunity to meet their idol.
However, the event was taken over by non-Black creators.
I really can’t believe a non black Tik tok creator asked Nicki Minaj what it’s like to be a black woman TF?! I’m honestly upset for the black tiktok creators who went to this meeting/event pic.twitter.com/cEN1VxyxnB— Moongazerrr🌙 (@reisdentshawol) February 10, 2022
Niccoya said, "Wouldn't you think to yourself that, 'Oh, TikTok is holding a Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj and they're inviting all of these Black creators who are so excited to go' and say, 'Hmm, maybe I should sit this one out?'"
In another tweet, Niccoya wrote: "I don’t know why I’m surprised non-black creators felt entitled to steal a spot into the tiktok black creator meet-up with Nicki Minaj for black history month.
Its almost as if they steal our dances, trends, and content why would they stop at our invites?".
@TikTokSupport y’all owe these black creators an apology and y’all need to issue that apology RIGHT NOW! 😤#TikTok #NickiMinaj #BarbzSecretMeeting— I C E Y 🥶 (@iceywade) February 10, 2022
Other fans were in agreeance, expressing that it is unfair that Black creators did not get to be involved in an event that was meant to be created for them.
So tiktok organized an event for black history month partnering with Nicki Minaj. The event was supposed to- and should have been a space for black content creators but the turnout ended up being a large number of non black creators doing the most talking and taking up space— illuminated niggy 💡 (@theericklouis) February 9, 2022
What has Nicki Minaj said about the TikTok event controversy?
During an Instagram live, Minaj teased that she will sort something else out for the Black creators who were not able to be apart of the event.
On Wednesday (Feb 9) Nicki said: "I had a really great call, a really great Zoom, with TikTok today. Shoutout to everybody that was on there," the artist told fans. "I hear you guys. I heard what y'all were saying and let me see if I can schedule something else for you guys."
WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH QUEEN. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR LISTENING WHEN OTHERS WONT!! ❤️ https://t.co/qJupt305qN pic.twitter.com/URb3We4jWZ— Niccoya (@niccoyat) February 9, 2022