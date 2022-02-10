What is the controversy about the TikTok event?

After TikTok's Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj, Black TikTok creators took to social media to share their frustrations about how the event panned out.

TikTok reportedly advertised the hour-long event to a handful of creators, creator Dessy Joseph (@jodessy) mentioned in a TikTok video.

My main thing is.. then ima shut up cause I wasn’t there but. HOW do you advertise this meet & greet as a “Black History Month” event. Do not invite majority black creators & deny black creators access to it, AND majority of the space was taken by WHITE creators ???? Confusion… — HeyTonyTV (@TheHeyTonyTV) February 9, 2022

Jospeh further explained that the social media platform required people to RSVP and then hop onto the Zoom link at 3 p.m. PT.

However, Dessy said some Black creators didn't get the link in time and weren't able to get into the event because of its capacity of 300.

Popular Black creator Niccoya (@Niccoya) took to TikTok and expressed that the event was meant to give Black creators the opportunity to meet their idol.

However, the event was taken over by non-Black creators.

I really can’t believe a non black Tik tok creator asked Nicki Minaj what it’s like to be a black woman TF?! I’m honestly upset for the black tiktok creators who went to this meeting/event pic.twitter.com/cEN1VxyxnB — Moongazerrr🌙 (@reisdentshawol) February 10, 2022

Niccoya said, "Wouldn't you think to yourself that, 'Oh, TikTok is holding a Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj and they're inviting all of these Black creators who are so excited to go' and say, 'Hmm, maybe I should sit this one out?'"

In another tweet, Niccoya wrote: "I don’t know why I’m surprised non-black creators felt entitled to steal a spot into the tiktok black creator meet-up with Nicki Minaj for black history month.

Its almost as if they steal our dances, trends, and content why would they stop at our invites?".

@TikTokSupport y’all owe these black creators an apology and y’all need to issue that apology RIGHT NOW! 😤#TikTok #NickiMinaj #BarbzSecretMeeting — I C E Y 🥶 (@iceywade) February 10, 2022

Other fans were in agreeance, expressing that it is unfair that Black creators did not get to be involved in an event that was meant to be created for them.