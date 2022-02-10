Nicki Minaj Black History Month TikTok event controversy explained

10 February 2022, 17:43

The rapstress has spoken out after Black creators expressed frustrations over her TikTok event. Here's what happened...

TikTok has been under fired after hosting a Black History Month event with rapstress Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj baby: name, gender age, photos & more

Black creators expressed their frustrations about how the event, which allegedly had a 300 person limit, was dominated by non-Black creators.

TiikTok hosted a Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj to commemorate the month.
TikTok and Nicki invited influencers from the app to chat over Zoom with the rapstress as part of TikTok's Black History Month celebration.

However, the not everyone had a great experience with the event – here's what went down.

  1. What is the controversy about the TikTok event?

    After TikTok's Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj, Black TikTok creators took to social media to share their frustrations about how the event panned out.

    TikTok reportedly advertised the hour-long event to a handful of creators, creator Dessy Joseph (@jodessy) mentioned in a TikTok video.

    Jospeh further explained that the social media platform required people to RSVP and then hop onto the Zoom link at 3 p.m. PT.

    However, Dessy said some Black creators didn't get the link in time and weren't able to get into the event because of its capacity of 300. 

    Popular Black creator Niccoya (@Niccoya) took to TikTok and expressed that the event was meant to give Black creators the opportunity to meet their idol.

    However, the event was taken over by non-Black creators.

    Niccoya said, "Wouldn't you think to yourself that, 'Oh, TikTok is holding a Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj and they're inviting all of these Black creators who are so excited to go' and say, 'Hmm, maybe I should sit this one out?'" 

    In another tweet, Niccoya wrote: "I don’t know why I’m surprised non-black creators felt entitled to steal a spot into the tiktok black creator meet-up with Nicki Minaj for black history month.

    Its almost as if they steal our dances, trends, and content why would they stop at our invites?".

    Other fans were in agreeance, expressing that it is unfair that Black creators did not get to be involved in an event that was meant to be created for them.

  2. What has Nicki Minaj said about the TikTok event controversy?

    During an Instagram live, Minaj teased that she will sort something else out for the Black creators who were not able to be apart of the event.

    On Wednesday (Feb 9) Nicki said: "I had a really great call, a really great Zoom, with TikTok today. Shoutout to everybody that was on there," the artist told fans. "I hear you guys. I heard what y'all were saying and let me see if I can schedule something else for you guys."

Nicki Minaj's baby: name, gender age, photos & more

Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby 'Do We Have A Problem' lyrics meaning explained

Nicki Minaj just did an impression of Adele and we are screaming

Nicki Minaj and the City Girls beef explained

Nicki Minaj pays tribute to ex manager Angela Kukawski after found 'murdered'

Rihanna's baby bump: 7 photos during her pregnancy

Kanye West responds after Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorcing him

Julia Fox calls being compared to Kim Kardashian 'unfortunate'

Zendaya fans baffled over Madame Tussauds wax figure in London

DaniLeigh responds to DaBaby's fight with her brother Brandon Bill

