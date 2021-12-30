Nicki Minaj pays tribute to ex manager Angela Kukawski after found 'murdered'

30 December 2021, 10:28

Paying tribute to former business manager Angela Kukawski was found dead, Nicki took to IG calling Angela "the sweetest person you could ever know"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

Nicki Minaj has paid her respects to her late former business manager Angela Kukawski on Instagram, who was found dead in the trunk of her car last week.

Nicki Minaj calls husband Kenneth Petty's harassment accuser 'a liar'

Posting some words on her IG story, the Chun-Li rapper wrote:

'Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know,' Minaj wrote. 'You didn't deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace.'

Nicki Minaj pays tribute to Angela Kukawski on Instagram
Nicki Minaj pays tribute to Angela Kukawski on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

According to the police, Angela's boyfriend Jason Barker was charged with murder after she was found dead with a stab wound in the Simi Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Jason was arrested hours later after her body was discovered in the boot of his car. Her death has been ruled a homicide with her cause of death being sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck and strangulation.

Angela Kukawski, who was a mother-of-five, worked at Boulevard Management – which specialised in financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals.

Her clients included The Kardashians, Kanye West, Offset and Tupac Shakur. The Kardashian's also released a statement to DailyMail.com which read:

"Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time".

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

The investigation surrounding Kukawski's death remains ongoing. RIP Angela Kukawski.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Nicki Minaj calls husband Kenneth Petty's harassment accuser 'a liar'

Nicki Minaj calls husband Kenneth Petty's harassment accuser 'a liar'
Nicki Minaj strips down in completely nude NSFW birthday photos

Nicki Minaj strips down in completely nude NSFW 39th birthday photos
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty claims accuser was a 'willing participant'

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty claims accuser was a 'willing participant'
Nicki Minaj mentions Kylie Jenner while defending Jesy Nelson against blackfishing claims

Nicki Minaj mentions Kylie Jenner while defending Jesy Nelson against blackfishing claims
Jesy Nelson shares mental health post amid Blackfishing controversy over 'Boyz' video

Jesy Nelson shares mental health post amid Blackfishing controversy over 'Boyz' video

More News

Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post after filing to be single from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post after filing to be single from Kanye West
Kanye West spotted partying with IG model Yasmine Lopez

Kanye West spotted partying with IG model Yasmine Lopez

Kanye West

Kourtney Kardashian 'covered with tattoos' inspired by Travis Barker in new photo

Kourtney Kardashian 'covered with tattoos' inspired by Travis Barker in new photo
Dr. Dre to pay $100M to ex-wife Nicole Young in divorce settlement

Dr. Dre to pay $100M to ex-wife Nicole Young in divorce settlement
Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury fight: Date, location, tickets & more

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight: everything we know about the boxing match so far