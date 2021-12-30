Nicki Minaj pays tribute to ex manager Angela Kukawski after found 'murdered'

Paying tribute to former business manager Angela Kukawski was found dead, Nicki took to IG calling Angela "the sweetest person you could ever know"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

Nicki Minaj has paid her respects to her late former business manager Angela Kukawski on Instagram, who was found dead in the trunk of her car last week.

Posting some words on her IG story, the Chun-Li rapper wrote:

'Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know,' Minaj wrote. 'You didn't deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace.'

Nicki Minaj pays tribute to Angela Kukawski on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

According to the police, Angela's boyfriend Jason Barker was charged with murder after she was found dead with a stab wound in the Simi Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Jason was arrested hours later after her body was discovered in the boot of his car. Her death has been ruled a homicide with her cause of death being sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck and strangulation.

Angela Kukawski, who was a mother-of-five, worked at Boulevard Management – which specialised in financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals.

Her clients included The Kardashians, Kanye West, Offset and Tupac Shakur. The Kardashian's also released a statement to DailyMail.com which read:

"Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time".

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

The investigation surrounding Kukawski's death remains ongoing. RIP Angela Kukawski.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.