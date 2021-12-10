Nicki Minaj calls husband Kenneth Petty's harassment accuser 'a liar'

The Super Bass rapper is calling out the woman who is accusing both her and her husband of harassment – dubbing her "a bold-faced liar"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding rape

Nicki Minaj is finally speaking out in regards to the harassment allegations made by her husband's accuser Jennifer Hough in the lawsuit – branding her a bold-faced liar.

According to the rapper, there are several holes in the lawsuit filled back in August in which she claims that Nicki, her husband Kenneth and several others were harassing her in attempt to get her to recant on her claims of being raped.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty at the Marc Jacobs fashion show. Picture: Getty

In September 1994, Jennifer told the police Kenneth had forced her into a house at knifepoint and raped her. She recalls Kenneth beating his chest in the mirror after the attack and saying "I’m the man".

Eventually, she was able to escape and run to her high school, where security guards called the police. He pleaded guilty to attempted rape and served four and a half years in prison. At the time of the assault, both were aged 16 and living in Jamaica, Queens.

Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party. Picture: Getty

Nicki's attorney, who filed legal documents have now asked the court to sanction Jennifer for blatant lies and falsehoods in an attempt to score a massive payday from the rapper.

The Anaconda rapper claims that the interview Jennifer gave on talkshow The Real, where she opened up about everything including being pressure by the pair was a lie, adding that Jennifer's claims of having to change her phone number due to Nicki's team messaging her brother offering $500k to recant her story is false.

Kenneth Petty currently faces up to ten years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for his failure to register as a sex offender. His sentencing will take place in January 2022.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.