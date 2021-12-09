Nicki Minaj strips down in completely nude NSFW 39th birthday photos

9 December 2021, 15:49

The rapstress shocks fans as she goes completely nude in racy snaps from her 39th birthday photoshoot.

Nicki Minaj bared all as she posed completely naked in a photoshoot for her 39th birthday photos.

Inside Nicki Minaj’s son’s extravagant first birthday party celebrations

On Wednesday (Dec 8) The 'Anaconda' rapstress put her killer curves on display sharing nude photos from her racy 39th birthday photo shoot.

Nicki Minaj turned 39 on Wednesday (December 8th)
Nicki Minaj turned 39 on Wednesday (December 8th). Picture: Getty

The star wowed fans when she uploaded the pictures on Instagram.

“Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy 🎉🎀,” the Queens-bred rapper captioned the series of photos – a reference to perennial hip-hop fave “Scarface.”

The first photo shows Nicki posing while balancing a cake in her right hand, while she covers her chest with her left arm. The star is dressed in nothing but a jewelled body-chain.

In another photo, Nicki is pictured straddling a large teddy bear while being completely naked. The 'Chun-Li' is seen rocking pink hair and platform heels as glares into the camera lens.

The final snap shows the 'Yikes' artist holding her cake, as she leans in toward the camera, looking away.

Nicki's celebrity friends and fans immediately rushed to the comment section to let the star know how stunning she is.

“Real Housewives” Lisa Rinna (Beverly Hills) Porsha Williams (Atlanta) and Candiace Dillard (Potomac) left compliments underneath the post, while wishing the star happy birthday.

One fan wrote: "being bad never looked so good" while another joked: "Now Why you do Teddy like that?😫😫 @nickiminaj".

See more fan reactions below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty claims accuser was a 'willing participant'

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty claims accuser was a 'willing participant'
Nicki Minaj mentions Kylie Jenner while defending Jesy Nelson against blackfishing claims

Nicki Minaj mentions Kylie Jenner while defending Jesy Nelson against blackfishing claims
Jesy Nelson shares mental health post amid Blackfishing controversy over 'Boyz' video

Jesy Nelson shares mental health post amid Blackfishing controversy over 'Boyz' video
Nicki Minaj went all out for her son's first birthday party

Inside Nicki Minaj’s son’s extravagant first birthday party celebrations
Lil Wayne gifted Nicki Minaj with lavish presents for her son's birthday

Nicki Minaj reveals lavish gifts from Lil Wayne for her son’s first birthday

More News

Kourtney Kardashian slams troll accusing her of getting plastic surgery

Kourtney Kardashian slams troll accusing her of getting plastic surgery
Travis Scott addresses Astroworld Festival in first interview since tragedy

Travis Scott addresses Astroworld Festival in first interview since tragedy
Tristan Thompson accused of paying Slim Danger to have an abortion

Tristan Thompson accused of paying Slim Danger to have an abortion
Khloe Kardashian accused of disrespecting Halle Berry amid Tristan baby scandal

Khloe Kardashian accused of disrespecting Halle Berry amid Tristan baby scandal
Kanye & Drake 'Free Larry Hoover Concert': Date, tickets, venue, how to stream

Kanye & Drake 'Free Larry Hoover Concert': Date, tickets, venue, how to stream

Kanye West