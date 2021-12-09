Nicki Minaj strips down in completely nude NSFW 39th birthday photos

The rapstress shocks fans as she goes completely nude in racy snaps from her 39th birthday photoshoot.

Nicki Minaj bared all as she posed completely naked in a photoshoot for her 39th birthday photos.

On Wednesday (Dec 8) The 'Anaconda' rapstress put her killer curves on display sharing nude photos from her racy 39th birthday photo shoot.

Nicki Minaj turned 39 on Wednesday (December 8th). Picture: Getty

The star wowed fans when she uploaded the pictures on Instagram.

“Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy 🎉🎀,” the Queens-bred rapper captioned the series of photos – a reference to perennial hip-hop fave “Scarface.”

The first photo shows Nicki posing while balancing a cake in her right hand, while she covers her chest with her left arm. The star is dressed in nothing but a jewelled body-chain.

In another photo, Nicki is pictured straddling a large teddy bear while being completely naked. The 'Chun-Li' is seen rocking pink hair and platform heels as glares into the camera lens.

The final snap shows the 'Yikes' artist holding her cake, as she leans in toward the camera, looking away.

Nicki's celebrity friends and fans immediately rushed to the comment section to let the star know how stunning she is.

“Real Housewives” Lisa Rinna (Beverly Hills) Porsha Williams (Atlanta) and Candiace Dillard (Potomac) left compliments underneath the post, while wishing the star happy birthday.

One fan wrote: "being bad never looked so good" while another joked: "Now Why you do Teddy like that?😫😫 @nickiminaj".

See more fan reactions below.

