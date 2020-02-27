Nicki Minaj new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

27 February 2020, 15:01 | Updated: 27 February 2020, 15:21

Nicki Minaj will be dropping a new album in 2020
Nicki Minaj will be dropping a new album in 2020. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has revealed that she has been working on her upcoming album. Find out more about the highly anticipated project below.

Nicki Minaj has consistently that she is making music for her new album, set to drop in 2020. Since the release of her last project, Queen, back in 2018, the "Megatron" rapper has been quiet on the music front.

Nicki Minaj jokingly claims she was “hacked” during Meek Mill Twitter beef

Taking a hiatus from social media and claiming she was retiring from her rap career, she left fans unhopeful that they would be seeing music from her any time soon.

However, she is back on the scene and ready to take over ! See more on Nicki Minaj's new album below.

  1. What is Nicki Minaj's new album ?

    Nicki Minaj has revealed that she is making music for her new album, set to drop in 2020.

    The 37-year-old is back with a bang, releasing her first single for this year called 'Yikes'.

    Nicki revealed some details about her forthcoming fifth album on Saturday (Feb. 8).

    One fan asked, "Can we be expecting a new alter-ego this era? Or possibly the return of a fan fave."

    Nicki then responded, "Queen Sleeze".

    When asked to describe her new second self, Nicki expounded saying, "She’s more calm but way deadlier."

    She continued "My husband always says he’s more afraid when I talk quiet then when I yell. Lmao."

    "He said that’s how he knows when I’m dead tf serious."

    Back in September 2019, Minaj was interviewed by Elle about her Fendi Prints collection.

    In the interview, she said she was working on a new album and described it as “fierce, fun and unapologetic”.

    Minaj “It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time,” she said.

    “I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album like I’ve done in the past”.

  2. What is the release date of Nicki Minaj's new album ?

    There is not currently an official release date for Nicki Minaj's album.

    However, many fans think she will drop her album in the summer.

  3. What is the tracklist ?

    There is currently no official tracklist for Nicki Minaj's album.

    This will be updated.

  4. Which artists feature on the album ?

    Nicki Minaj has not given any hint as to who will be featuring on her new album.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Nicki Minaj News!

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Nicki Minaj has apologised on behalf of her husband Kenneth Petty after his behaviour at carnival.

Nicki Minaj responds after husband Kenneth Petty spotted pushing singer at Trinidad carnival
Nicki Minaj recives huge love for her Trinidad Carnival outfit

Nicki Minaj's "gorgeous" Trinidad Carnival outfit leaves fans "speechless"
Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Posting Shock Video With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj addresses pregnancy rumours after posting "suggestive" video with Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj shares rare video with her younger sister and father

Nicki Minaj's "identical" younger sister Ming Maraj leaves fans stunned after rare family video
Nicki Minaj stuns fans with NSFW twerking video

Nicki Minaj stuns fans with "don't try this at home" twerking video

More News

Drake gets plenty of love for new diamond earrings

Drake fans are thirsting over his "hot" new diamond earrings on Twitter

Drake

Khloe Kardashian is being ridiculed for her latest sponsored post with Febreze.

Khloe Kardashian roasted over "ridiculous" sponsored post for bedazzled Febreze
Snoop Dogg has been accused of throwing shade at Tupac during his Red Table Talk

Snoop Dogg accused of throwing shade at Tupac over misogynistic lyrics in hip-hop

Snoop Dogg

Jhené Aiko's album 'Chilombo' drops March 6th 2020.

Jhené Aiko new album 'Chilombo': release date, songs, lyrics, features & more

Jhene Aiko

The Game shares a controversial tweet which triggered fans

The Game sparks debate after claiming the internet tricks people into liking “wack music”