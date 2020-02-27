Nicki Minaj new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

What is Nicki Minaj's new album ?

Nicki Minaj has revealed that she is making music for her new album, set to drop in 2020.

The 37-year-old is back with a bang, releasing her first single for this year called 'Yikes'.

Nicki revealed some details about her forthcoming fifth album on Saturday (Feb. 8).

One fan asked, "Can we be expecting a new alter-ego this era? Or possibly the return of a fan fave."

Nicki then responded, "Queen Sleeze".

When asked to describe her new second self, Nicki expounded saying, "She’s more calm but way deadlier."

She continued "My husband always says he’s more afraid when I talk quiet then when I yell. Lmao."

"He said that’s how he knows when I’m dead tf serious."

Back in September 2019, Minaj was interviewed by Elle about her Fendi Prints collection.

In the interview, she said she was working on a new album and described it as “fierce, fun and unapologetic”.

Minaj “It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time,” she said.

“I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album like I’ve done in the past”.