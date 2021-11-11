Soulja Boy responds to Kanye West's apology over song controversy

Taking to Twitter, Soulja Boy has confirmed that he and Kanye are friends again saying "Me and Ye all good now" amid beef over a removed verse on DONDA

Kanye West apology tour this week has been quite the experience to watch.

First, he extended olive branch to Drake in an Instagram video early this week in an attempt to squash his 12-year long feud.

And now it seems the Jesus Walks rapper has patched things up with Soulja Boy after the two fell out when Kanye removed Soulja's boy verse off of DONDA ahead of its release. Sharing a screenshot of the text from Kanye, it seems the two are friends again.

After the Crank That rapper claimed that he submitted a verse for the 'Remote Control' track, which Kanye hyped up when discuss the album early into its making, he changed his mind removing it without explanation.

"Yo it's Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn't gonna use the verse" Kanye wrote.

"Love you too bro. That's all I wanted," responded Soulja.

The texts which were initially posted on Kanye's Instagram feed have now been deleted, however, just before being taken down Soulja Boy took to his Twitter to tell his fans he is no longer feuding with the rapper.

Me and Ye all good now 💯 — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) November 10, 2021

I was the first rapper to get an apology from Kanye West ☝🏾😂 — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) November 10, 2021

Just last week, Kanye's shocking appearance on Noreaga's Drink Champs podcast caused controversy when he stated that he would beat Drake in a VERZUZ battle, comparing their rivalry to that of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s.

“Drake don’t do an outright diss song where it’s a headshot. He’s gonna set it up like war,” Kanye said on the show.

“He’s gonna do stuff like, live five blocks down the street from you. He’s gonna go and DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family. All your n****s’ girls. It’s away games and home games. This is professional rap.”

Let us know your thoughts