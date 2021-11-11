Soulja Boy responds to Kanye West's apology over song controversy

11 November 2021, 16:09 | Updated: 11 November 2021, 16:10

Taking to Twitter, Soulja Boy has confirmed that he and Kanye are friends again saying "Me and Ye all good now" amid beef over a removed verse on DONDA

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West apology tour this week has been quite the experience to watch.

First, he extended olive branch to Drake in an Instagram video early this week in an attempt to squash his 12-year long feud.

And now it seems the Jesus Walks rapper has patched things up with Soulja Boy after the two fell out when Kanye removed Soulja's boy verse off of DONDA ahead of its release. Sharing a screenshot of the text from Kanye, it seems the two are friends again.

Drake vs Kanye West: a timeline of their feud

After the Crank That rapper claimed that he submitted a verse for the 'Remote Control' track, which Kanye hyped up when discuss the album early into its making, he changed his mind removing it without explanation.

"Yo it's Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn't gonna use the verse" Kanye wrote.

"Love you too bro. That's all I wanted," responded Soulja.

The texts which were initially posted on Kanye's Instagram feed have now been deleted, however, just before being taken down Soulja Boy took to his Twitter to tell his fans he is no longer feuding with the rapper.

Just last week, Kanye's shocking appearance on Noreaga's Drink Champs podcast caused controversy when he stated that he would beat Drake in a VERZUZ battle, comparing their rivalry to that of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s.

“Drake don’t do an outright diss song where it’s a headshot. He’s gonna set it up like war,” Kanye said on the show.

“He’s gonna do stuff like, live five blocks down the street from you. He’s gonna go and DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family. All your n****s’ girls. It’s away games and home games. This is professional rap.”

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Drake vs Kanye West: A timeline of their feud

Drake vs Kanye West: a timeline of their feud

Kanye West seeks to end Drake beef after long-lasting feud

Kanye West seeks to end Drake beef after 12-year long feud

Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Vinetria?

Who is Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Vinetria?

Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian
Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria'

Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria' amid Kim K dating rumours

More News

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever' has begun production

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever': Release date, cast, trailer, plot and more
Travis Scott Astroworld Festival conspiracy theories are being removed from TikTok

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival conspiracy theories are being removed from TikTok
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty claims accuser was a 'willing participant'

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty claims accuser was a 'willing participant'

Nicki Minaj

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Will Smith admits he was 'jealous and tortured' by Jada Pinkett's relationship with Tupac

Will Smith admits he was 'jealous and tortured' by Jada Pinkett's relationship with Tupac