Drake vs Kanye West: a timeline of their feud

Are you #TeamDrake or #TeamKanye?

Kanye West and Drake have been beefing for 12-years.

Yesterday, he shocked fans after extending an olive branch to Drake in a Instagram video asking if he's willing to appear as a special guest at an event on next month to end the beef.

Whilst fans are patiently waiting for Drake to either accept or decline the invitation, we thought we'd take a look back at the beef from the very beginning to this present day. Enjoy!

Kanye Takes Drake Off All Of The Lights Track (2010) Two months prior to the official release of 'All of the Lights', Drake recorded a verse for the song that was leaked online. When Kanye's album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy dropped and fans noticed that Drake's leaked verse was not on the album, speculation grew that Kanye got jealous of how popular the leak grew and removed it.

Drake Takes a Shot At Kanye In An Interview (2011) Drake at WildJam 2011. Picture: Getty In an interview with The Source back in 2011, Drake took a shot at Kanye when he said that he wanted to surpass his idol claiming he wants to be better than him. He said: "When I was a kid trying to figure out what I liked, it was Ye who I related to the most. He was an artist, in every sense, from his cover art to his music. Now, I would say, he is really great [pause] competitor…and friend, at the same time… My goal is to surpass everything he’s accomplished. I don’t want to be as good as Kanye, I want to be better".

Drake Shades Kanye and Jay-Z (2011) December 2011 saw Drake make another diss at Kanye and this time included his longtime BFF Jay-Z in on the diss. This was around the time Kanye and How dropped the collaborative music masterpiece Watch The Throne. In DJ Khaled's 'I'm On One', Drake rapped: "I’m just feeling like the throne is for the taking/Watch me take it". It then became clear to fans that Drake was throwing shade at Kanye after fans connected the bar with the release of the album.

Summer Sixteen Diss (2016) When Drake released Summer Sixteen back in 2016, fans were quick to point out one of his lines "Now I got a house in LA, now I got a bigger pool than Ye" he rapped at in the song. “And look, man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger’s what I’m saying".

Drake vs Pusha T (2011 - 2018) Not only was this beef long and exhausting, it also played a huge part in the fallout between Kanye and Drake. Drake and Pusha T began dissing each other on songs since as far back as 2011. Pusha T, who regularly called out Drake for not writing his own bars and using ghostwriters sent shots at Drizzy after he claimed to be one of the greatest rappers alive. Drake vs Pusha T - 2018. Picture: Getty Pusha T started the beef after he sent shots at Drake in his 2011 "Don't F*ck With Me" freestyle where he rapped: "Rappers on their sophomores/ actin' like they boss lords/ Fame such a funny thing for sure/ When n***** start believing all them encores". A year later in 2012, Pusha T made it very obvious that he was sending for Drake on "Exodus 23:1" when he rapped: "Contract all fucked up/ I guess that means you all fucked up/ You signed to one n**** that signed to another n**** That's signed to three n*****, now that's bad luck." Fuk pusha t and anybody that love em — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 24, 2012 Drake's mentor Lil Wayne made it very clear that he was #TeamDrake when he took to Twitter to share his hatred for Pusha T back in 2012. Three years later, Pusha T called Drake out again in his 'H.G.T.V Freestyle', where he rapped: "These n***** Call of Duty 'cause their killings ain't real/ With a questionable pen so the feelin' ain't real." A year later Drake discredited Pusha T's street credibility on his mixtape "More Life". He released a track called "Two Birds, One Stone" where he seemingly threw shots at Pusha T after dismissing comments that Drake was a "priviledged kid". "But really it's you with all the drug dealer stories/ That's gotta stop, though/ You made a couple chops and now you think you Chapo." Pusha T then decided to take more shots on his 2018 album Daytona and after Drake got wind of it, he threw shade back in a diss track called "Duppy Freestyle. Pusha T heard the diss track and unleashed hell when he dropped 'The Story of Adidon' diss track alleging that Drake has a baby with former adult actress Sophie Brussaux named Adonis. Pusha T rapped: "Your father walked away at five, hell of a dad thing, you are hiding a child, let that boy come home/ Deadbeat mothaf*cka, playin' border patrol/Adonis is your son."

Kanye Takes The Beef To Twitter (2018) There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018 2018 was a dark year for the beef. Not only was Drake going back forth with Kanye's pal Pusha T he was back at it with the man himself. Kanye did what he does best and took to Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a text message revealing Drake had sent him a clearance request for the track ‘Say What’s Real’, which was a reworking of Kanye's 2009 track ‘Say You Will’ from his 808s And Heartbreaks album. This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018 In several other messages, Kanye tells Drake he “still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out of your idols kids mouths.” Yikes. Kanye continued by hitting out at Drake usage of emoji's tweeting “Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter [Braun, manager] either Not through Travis [Scott].”

Kanye Leaks Drake's Address (2021) Kanye West leaks Drake’s home address on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1Of0XikDCb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2021 We all know Kanye is King Petty and he lived up to that name when he leaked Drake's home address on Instagram just because he felt like it. Quickly deleting the post, the All Falls Down rapper shared a screenshot of a map of a small area in Canada that was presumed to be Drake's Toronto mansion, with the full address listed below. Drake of course responded to the post with a video on his IG story laughing at Kanye for sharing his address. The video quickly became a meme on all over social media. Drake laughing at Kanye West for tweeting his address pic.twitter.com/hdN5anSfF9 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 23, 2021

Is Drake Dating Kim K? (2021) When The Sun reported that newly-single Kim Kardashian had been messaging the Hotline Bling rapper after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, fans everywhere went crazy. According to sources, Drake started messaging the reality TV star upon hearing about the split to stir up move drama between him and Kanye. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February after months of speculation that their seven-year marriage was over. Rumors started circulating that Kim and Drake were a thing 2021. Picture: Getty A source close to Drake told Heat Magazine: "Drake could never understand what Kimsaw in Kanye - he was saying for years how he wasn't the right guy for Kim and it would all end in tears." "He's ready to see her whenever she says the word, basically, and he's confident that will happen fairly soon."

DONDA vs Certified Lover Boy (2021) Battle of the albums - DONDA vs CLB. Picture: OVO / Good Music / Getty The beginning of September 2021 saw the battle of the albums between the two after Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy just days after Kanye released DONDA. Kanye spammed Drake's hometown of Toronto with massive billboards advertising DONDA, which then saw Drake retaliate with his own billboards and leak an unreleased of Kanye's. Both albums were loaded with disses to each other that fans picked up upon first listen. On Drake's 7AM On Bridle Path track, he rapped: "Told you I’m aimin’ straight for the head. Now they “Amen” and “Please” I can give a f**k about who designing your sneakers and tees. Had somebody put you on a guilt and you play with my seed". On Kanye's track 'Ok Ok', he hinted at the feud – speaking on the betrayal of Drake saying: "OK, now they got me, wanna rap again / Heal the wound and then you stab me in my back again". He continued: "See me in person, I look like a ghost” which was reference to “Seen ‘em in person, I’m seein’ a ghost”, a line from Drake's 2018 ‘Behind Barz’ freestyle.