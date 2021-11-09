Kanye West seeks to end Drake beef after 12-year long feud

Kanye West has extended an olive branch to Drake following ongoing feud in a new Instagram video

Kanye West wants to squash his beef with Drake.

In an Instagram video posted on Houston impresario and Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince's feed, the Jesus Walks rapper is seen asking his current rival Drake if he's willing to appear as a special guest at an event on December 7 to dead the drama.

Reading his statement off his phone, the 44-year old rapper acknowledged the beef saying "it's time to put it to rest". Aww.

He starts the video by saying: “Yo this is Ye and J Prince, I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest".

He continues: "I'm asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover".

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove too people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together".

This comes as a surprise to many after Kanye's shocking appearance last week on Noreaga's Drink Champs podcast where he stated that he would beat Drake in a VERZUZ battle, comparing their rivalry to that of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s.

“Drake don’t do an outright diss song where it’s a headshot. He’s gonna set it up like war,” Kanye said on the show.

“He’s gonna do stuff like, live five blocks down the street from you. He’s gonna go and DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family. All your n****s’ girls. It’s away games and home games. This is professional rap.”

Kanye West, Kenny Burns and Drake attend the Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future. Picture: Getty

Back in September, the two went head to head over the releases of their albums (West’s ‘DONDA’ and Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’) battling it out for top spot. Kanye spammed Drake's hometown of Toronto with massive billboards advertising DONDA, which then saw Drake retaliate with his own billboards and leak an unreleased of Kanye's.

Drake performs in Concert at the Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour in 2018. Picture: Getty

The beef weirdly started in 2009 just after Drake called Kanye "the most influential person on his sound". After Kanye cut Drake's sample verse from the studio version of 'All of the Lights', the two have been going at it ever since.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.