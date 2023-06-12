Kanye West serves sushi on a naked woman at birthday party

12 June 2023, 14:52

Kim and North West dance around on TikTok

The rapper displayed sushi in a rather unconventional way for his 46th birthday party.

Kanye West is back making headlines after serving a sushi platter on a naked woman at his 46th birthday party.

The rapper left fans shocked after a video of his birthday party went viral on social media for its unconventional food displays.

He incorporated the technique of Nyotaimori, which is a practice that involves serving sushi off the body of a naked woman.

Kim Kardashian alleges it was Kanye West who started Drake cheating rumour

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seen last month.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori seen last month. Picture: Getty

Kanye celebrated his 46th birthday party over the weekend with a host of celebrity friends including Chloe Bailey, wife Bianca Censori and his eldest child, North West.

A viral clip has circulated showing three women lying on tables with sushi platters arranged on their bodies.

In pictures circulating online, the sushi was arranged to cover certain parts of their bodies with sushi on the side too.

Many fans were left disgusted at Kanye's birthday antics as one said: "misogyny at its finest."

Another quipped that the act was "totally pointless and borderline creepy" for displaying the food in such a way.

However, others noted the cultural tradition behind the act as one replied: "Kanye is honoring thousands of years of Japanese tradition."

WATCH: Dominique Fishback On Her Role In Transformers: Rise of the Beast & More!

Dominique Fishback On Her Role In Transformers: Rise of the Beast & More! 🎬 | Capital XTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West's net worth drops by $1.6 BILLION, claims Forbes

Kanye West's net worth drops by $1.6 BILLION, claims Forbes

Drake samples Kim Kardashian's voice in unreleased song following Kanye beef

Drake samples Kim Kardashian's voice in unreleased song following Kanye beef

Drake

Kanye West MARRIES Yeezy designer Biana Censori two months after Kim divorce

Kanye West MARRIES Yeezy designer Bianca Censori two months after Kim divorce

Kanye West spotted holding hands with mystery blonde woman

Kanye West spotted holding hands with mystery blonde woman

North West transforms into Kanye West in hilarious video with Kim Kardashian

North West transforms into Kanye West in hilarious video with Kim Kardashian

More News

Khloe Kardashian CHANGED son Tatum's surname from Kardashian to Thompson

Khloe Kardashian CHANGED son Tatum's surname from Kardashian to Thompson

J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed

J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake

Kelis, 43, 'dating' Bill Murray, 72, a year after husbands death

Kelis, 43, 'dating' Bill Murray, 72, a year after husbands death

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Tupac's sister pens emotional tribute as he receives posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Tupac's sister pens emotional tribute as he receives posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Tupac