Kanye West serves sushi on a naked woman at birthday party

The rapper displayed sushi in a rather unconventional way for his 46th birthday party.

Kanye West is back making headlines after serving a sushi platter on a naked woman at his 46th birthday party.

The rapper left fans shocked after a video of his birthday party went viral on social media for its unconventional food displays.

He incorporated the technique of Nyotaimori, which is a practice that involves serving sushi off the body of a naked woman.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seen last month. Picture: Getty

Kanye celebrated his 46th birthday party over the weekend with a host of celebrity friends including Chloe Bailey, wife Bianca Censori and his eldest child, North West.

A viral clip has circulated showing three women lying on tables with sushi platters arranged on their bodies.

In pictures circulating online, the sushi was arranged to cover certain parts of their bodies with sushi on the side too.

Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman. pic.twitter.com/c2XdnoCd9n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2023

Many fans were left disgusted at Kanye's birthday antics as one said: "misogyny at its finest."

Another quipped that the act was "totally pointless and borderline creepy" for displaying the food in such a way.

However, others noted the cultural tradition behind the act as one replied: "Kanye is honoring thousands of years of Japanese tradition."