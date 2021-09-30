Kanye West roasted by fans over $90 Yeezy Gap hoodie

Kanye West roasted by fans over $90 Yeezy Gap hoodie. Picture: Getty

The rapper's fans have roasted the rapper on social media following the release of his Yeezy Gap hoodie.

Kanye West fans have roasted the rapper over his recent Yeezy and Gap collaboration. The two brands have linked up to release 'The Perfect Hoodie'.

'The Perfect Hoodie' became available to pre-order in six different colorways, including black, blue, red, purple, brown and light brown.

Kanye West wears Yeezy X Gap jacket at his Donda listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July. Picture: Getty

The hoodies – starting from $90 – has been widely discussed online, as many fans were not pleased with the price point of the hoodies.

Fans took to social media to express they were disappointed at the hoodie not being made "affordable" and believed it was overpriced for the product.

One fan wrote: "People out here thinking they drippin with a $90 Yeezy hoodie only to be matching with the person who paid $12 at Walmart."

Another fan added: "The gap yeezy hoodies are RETAIL $90, you can buy the same looking hoodie at Walmart for 15$ . I meannnn DO YOU, whatever makes u happy."

Many fans also pointed out that the app to try to purchase the $90 hoodie were disappointed with the shopping experience.

Fans complained on social media about there being an overflow of traffic on the website, which had led to slow loading speeds and website crashes.

While some fans criticised the hoodies for its simplistic design and price, other fans have praised the colour ways and quality.

See fan reactions below.

Dudes gonna be paying $300 on stock x for a plane yeezy gap hoodie when it’s probably Gildan quality lmao https://t.co/ewCLOgjz4E — jw (@iam_johnw2) September 29, 2021

Here's another Yeezy Gap hoodie that wasn't on the GAP site - the YOLDM grey cut 🙌



....or it might be a Gildan hoodie that only costs $14 and is the same damn thing 🙄 pic.twitter.com/aEyRXbc8wP — Eduardo C ⚡️ 🇺🇸 🇨🇴 (@eddievanheinous) September 29, 2021

If you buy this $90 plain Kanye West hoodie from The Gap…..you have issues



*Note*

Price is before shipping and handling fees pic.twitter.com/di7YsILtHC — PJ G. (@PJayG) September 29, 2021

New Yeezy Gap Hoodie is on Amazon?!! pic.twitter.com/kmIz8VLdAx — PM (@OhItsPM) September 29, 2021

Yeezy gap hoodie pic looking like drake's album cover 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6iXxcz3nES — 🎶Drew🅾️nthe🅱️eat🎶 (@sanantone21) September 29, 2021

so Yeezy gap isn’t working for others, right? — formerly director demarcus (@wallswest) September 29, 2021

Whether you wanna pay $90 bucks for a hoodie or not, cool. To each their own 🤷🏻‍♀️ champion hoodies are like $65 so I’d much rather pay an extra 25 for a yeezy x gap hoodie. pic.twitter.com/aMoENAZfpM — mitzi (@minifootmitziii) September 29, 2021