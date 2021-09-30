Kanye West roasted by fans over $90 Yeezy Gap hoodie

30 September 2021, 13:36

Kanye West roasted by fans over $90 Yeezy Gap hoodie. Picture: Getty

The rapper's fans have roasted the rapper on social media following the release of his Yeezy Gap hoodie.

Kanye West fans have roasted the rapper over his recent Yeezy and Gap collaboration. The two brands have linked up to release 'The Perfect Hoodie'.

Kanye West slammed for wearing t-shirt of alleged sexual abuser Marilyn Manson's face

'The Perfect Hoodie' became available to pre-order in six different colorways, including black, blue, red, purple, brown and light brown.

Kanye West wears Yeezy X Gap jacket at his Donda listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July.
Kanye West wears Yeezy X Gap jacket at his Donda listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July. Picture: Getty

The hoodies – starting from $90 – has been widely discussed online, as many fans were not pleased with the price point of the hoodies.

Fans took to social media to express they were disappointed at the hoodie not being made "affordable" and believed it was overpriced for the product.

One fan wrote: "People out here thinking they drippin with a $90 Yeezy hoodie only to be matching with the person who paid $12 at Walmart."

Another fan added: "The gap yeezy hoodies are RETAIL $90, you can buy the same looking hoodie at Walmart for 15$ . I meannnn DO YOU, whatever makes u happy."

Many fans also pointed out that the app to try to purchase the $90 hoodie were disappointed with the shopping experience.

Fans complained on social media about there being an overflow of traffic on the website, which had led to slow loading speeds and website crashes.

While some fans criticised the hoodies for its simplistic design and price, other fans have praised the colour ways and quality.

See fan reactions below.

