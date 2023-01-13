Kanye West MARRIES Yeezy designer Bianca Censori two months after Kim divorce

Picture: Getty Images/LinkedIn

The rapper reportedly married Censori in a secret ceremony.

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, according to TMZ.

Just two months after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalised, the rapper is said to have got hitched once again. However, the report claims West and Censori aren't legally married yet, as they don't appear to have filed a marriage certificate.

Kanye West has reportedly married again! Picture: Getty

Bianca hails from Australia and is thought to have worked as architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. The usually-brunette beauty was spotted rocking short blonde hair when she was photographed on a lunch date at the Waldorf Astoria with West earlier this week.

And it sounds like the new couple are pretty serious about their nuptials - West is said to be wearing a wedding band that symbolises his commitment to Bianca following the secret ceremony.

Bianca is currently listed as Yeezy's Head of Architecture and has an MA in Architecture from Australia's Melbourne University.

Dating rumours between the pair were sparked after West recently dropped a track titled 'Censori Overload', during which he says: "And The Bible said, 'I can’t have any more sex ‘til marriage’.”

West married Kim Kardashian in 2014 during a lavish ceremony in Italy, and share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim filed for divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage, and went on to date comedian Pete Davidson. They ultimately broke up in August 2022 after almost a year of dating.

Meanwhile, West notably dated actress Julia Fox for a short period the beginning of 2022.