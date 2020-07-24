Taylor Swift accused of shading Kanye West with new album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift dropped her surprise album Folklore last night - and fans think it was a dig at Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift just dropped her surprise new album Folklore, and fans are convinced she was trying to compete with Kanye West.

Kanye West has been making headlines this week after launching into a chaotic tweeting spree amid his presidential run, while fans were awaiting the release of his upcoming album, DONDA.

The 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper, 43, had announced he would drop the record today (24 Jul), but the project never materialised. Interestingly, just hours before its planned release, Taylor Swift revealed she was dropping a surprise album at midnight - the same day as Kanye.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Swift, 30, released her eighth studio album Folklore just hours after announcing the news on Twitter. "Surprise," she wrote, "Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

The timing of the album, which has already been met with critical acclaim, could well be a coincidence, but some fans are convinced Taylor dropped it on the same day as Kanye's proposed release date on purpose.

"Taylor Swift releasing a surprise entire album the same day Kanye West is releasing his comeback project... see, this is why I like her," wrote one Twitter user.

"Lol Taylor is dropping her new surprise album the SAME DAY as Kanye's new album. You love to see it," wrote another.

Taylor Swift dropping #Folklore the night Kanye was supposed to drop pic.twitter.com/h7G4k1cbv0 — Ryan Warne (@thouartvandelay) July 24, 2020

Kanye West & Taylor Swift dropping on the same day?? pic.twitter.com/7eHqppZs0L — 𝕵𝕭 (@JBou_) July 23, 2020

Kanye: my new album is out this Frida-



Taylor: pic.twitter.com/G6lCvDQ3Gf — ⧗ Pedro (@HoliestKaty) July 23, 2020

Taylor Swift releasing a surprise entire album the same day Kanye West is releasing his comeback project... see, this is why I like her pic.twitter.com/GoA5JjXTHY — 🅴 Nico (@witdess) July 23, 2020

Lol Taylor is dropping her new surprise album the SAME DAY as Kanye's new album. You love to see it — Bryan Russell Smith (@bryan_r_smith) July 23, 2020

Taylor releasing her 8th studio album the same day as Kanye is bad bitch energy, her lover character has been found dead #Folklore pic.twitter.com/nvFZmUJFcI — Omar (@fallinallinkaty) July 23, 2020

Taylor is yet to address the speculation. She and West have been embroiled in a long-running rivalry ever since he stormed the stage during her acceptance speech for best female video at the MTV Music Awards in 2009.

A leaked phone call triggered their feud once again after Swift objected to her being called a "b**ch" in West's song Famous. West's wife Kim Kardashian leaked the call which appeared to hear Taylor approve a lyric, but the clip was edited and omitted the offensive line.

Meanwhile, it's currently unclear as to when Kanye's new album will drop.