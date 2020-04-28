Kanye West accuses Forbes of lying about his billionaire status: "It’s $3.3 billion"

28 April 2020, 14:41

Kanye West has disputed Forbes' recent conformation of the rapper's billionaire status.
Kanye West has disputed Forbes' recent conformation of the rapper's billionaire status. Picture: Getty

Forbes recently confirmed the rapper's billionaire status, but he still isn't happy.

Kanye West is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes - but he's not entirely happy.

The 42-year-old rapper and fashion designer reportedly gave the prestigious publication an inside look into personal finances, leading them to value his net worth at $1.3 billion (£1.04 billion).

“It’s 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count," said to the magazine.
“It’s 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count," said to the magazine. Picture: Getty

You'd think this would be good news for Kanye, considering reports that he was left unhappy last year after Forbes refused to grant him billionaire status despite being on their August cover.

However, earlier this month, when Forbes initially unveiled it's annual list of billionaires, Kanye was left off the list again and reportedly texted a Forbes journalist saying, "You know what you’re doing... You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name."

Forbes later updated their ranking after claiming they received "new information" revealed West at $1.3 billion - placing him above billionaire sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who mainly earned her fortune from her cosmetics business.

Kanye married Kim - who boasts her own staggering net worth of $250 million - in 2014. (Pictured here May 2019.)
Kanye married Kim - who boasts her own staggering net worth of $250 million - in 2014. (Pictured here May 2019.). Picture: Getty

The Jesus Is King rapper still wasn't impressed, though. "It’s not a billion," West reportedly said in a text to the magazine. "It’s 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

West now sits as hip-hop’s second billionaire after Jay-Z. His wife, Kim Kardashian-West, 39, boasts a net worth of $350 million.

