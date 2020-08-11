Kanye West says he "misses" old friend Jay-Z in nostalgic tweet

Kanye West says he "misses" old friend Jay-Z in nostalgic tweet. Picture: Getty

The 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper shared a screenshot from a video of the pair performing together.

Kanye West confessed that he "misses" Jay-Z in a heartfelt tweet today (August 11).

The 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper shared a screenshot of the pair performing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards with the caption, "Miss my bro ... real talk".

Miss my bro ... real talk pic.twitter.com/qFS5HwYZxU — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

Back in December, Kanye, 43, and Hov, 50, were pictured together at Diddy's 50th birthday party, their first public reunion in three years following their highly-publicised falling out.

The long-time friends and collaborators - who dropped their classic album Watch The Throne in 2011 - severed ties in 2016 after Kanye called out Jay and his wife Beyoncé on stage during his chaotic Saint Pablo Tour.

"Jay-Z, call me bruh. You still ain't call me,", he shouted moments before abruptly ending the show prematurely. "Jay-Z, I know you got killers. Please don't send 'em at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man."

West was hospitalised the following day with exhaustion, hallucinations and paranoia, and cancelled the remainder of the tour.

Kanye shared a screenshot from a video of his performance with Jay-Z at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Kanye West and Jay-Z pictured together at Diddy's 50th birthday party. Picture: Getty

During a sit-down interview with David Letterman, Jay said he was upset about Kanye bringing his family into their issues. "What really hurt me was, you can't bring my kids and my wife into it," he said.

"Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me a hundred times. He made a song called 'Big Brother'. We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it and now it's a problem with me. Now, it's a real, real problem."

West would later admit that he was "hurt" that Jay-Z and Beyonce didn't attend his wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

"Respectfully, I have to say I was hurt that they didn't come to the wedding," he told Charlamagne tha God in 2018. "I understand they were going through some things, but if it's family, you're not gonna miss a wedding."

When asked if he went too far bringing up Hov's family, West said, "It depends on how you look at it, if we're family then we're brothers, it's my family to, if we're just business associates, then it was too far".