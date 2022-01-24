Julia Fox slams claims that she is dating Kanye West 'for money'

Taking to her podcast to respond to those who think her relationship with Kanye is for 'clout & money', the 31-year-old actress revealed she is unbothered by all the attention

Julia Fox has addressed claims that her relationship with Kanye West is a publicity stunt, and she's only with the rapstar for 'fame, clout and money' on the latest episode of her podcast The Forbidden Fruits Podcast (Jan 21).

"It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care" she said. "People are like 'Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money'... honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real".

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Kenzo : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

Continuing on to tell her co-host that she is 'completely unbothered' about people commenting on her romance, the Uncut Gems actress stated the only thing she is concerned with is getting people to engage with her artistic endeavours.

"My main concern is putting things into the world. Watch my movie, read my book" she added. "That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less".

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022. Picture: Getty

She also addressed the viral video of her chilling with Madonna, Evan Ross, Floyd Mayweather and ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown at an afterparty saying:

"There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed".

Earlier this month (Jan 7), Julia confirmed her relationship with the rapper in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together whilst expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play" she explained.

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favourite restaurants. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined".

"After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. She said the move was 'every girl's dream come true' and 'felt like a real Cinderella moment".

Fox continued: "I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!".

She concluded her account of their dates, by saying: "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride".

Intimate shoots from there date night was uploaded onto Interview's Instagram which showed the pair kissing; even one where Julia was pictured on top of Ye as they laid on the floor.

The two first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' while performing Runaway during his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.

Rumours of the two first linking up started back in December 2021. According to reports, Julia and Kanye first met on New Year’s Eve at a surprise performance he was doing in Miami.