Fans react to Julia Fox's nickname for her relationship with Kanye West

After sharing a snap of them at Paris Men's Fashion Week, Julia Fox has dubbed her new romance with Kanye West as 'Juliye'

Julia Fox has officially coined a new nickname for herself and Kanye West's relationship, taking to her IG stories to refer to them as 'Juliye 🖤'.

The Uncut Gems actress shared a photo of the couple posing at Schiaparelli haute couture SS/22 fashion show in Paris for Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Their new nickname, which bares resemblance to his couple nickname with now estranged wife Kim Kardashian (Kimye), had fans talking and not in a good way.

Fans react to Julia Fox's nickname for her relationship with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Twitter to comment on the new couple’s moniker, many fans were not feeling the nickname with some even begging for Kim and Kanye to reunite.

One fan wrote: "Nah, kanye is just using this girl... Juliye??????? You thought you ate".

Another one commented: "not here for juliye or whatever the hell they are calling them i just want kimye back".

A third fan said: "I lost the plot when she called herself juliye! Like girl, no!".

LMFAO not “Juliye”. How embarrassing 🥴 — ▲☯ ▲† (@nikilopezz) January 25, 2022

"Juliye"💀 pls have some dignity — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) January 25, 2022

she’s such a troll but she’s a bird so it’s just a double down of terrible. — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) January 25, 2022

The two first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' while performing Runaway during his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.

Julia confirmed she is indeed dating Kanye in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together, expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.

Julia Fox and Kanye West seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play".

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants".

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined" she added.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!”



It’s true. I have the proof. pic.twitter.com/K037VZRgTf — NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 7, 2022

"After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. She said the move was 'every girl's dream come true' and 'felt like a real Cinderella moment".

Fox continued: "I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!".

She concluded her account of their dates, by saying: "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride".

Intimate shoots from there date night was uploaded onto Interview's Instagram which showed the pair kissing; even one where Julia was pictured on top of Ye as they laid on the floor.