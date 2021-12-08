Kanye & Drake 'Free Larry Hoover Concert': Date, tickets, venue, how to stream

The #FREELARRYHOOVER benefit concert will take place in Los Angeles on December 9th

The joint Kanye West and Drake benefit concert for Larry Hoover is set to take place tomorrow.

The two rappers who officially became friends again after beefing for 12 years, set their issues aside after seemingly reached out to Drake in hopes of patching things up.

Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Amazon. #KanyeDrakeLivehttps://t.co/41feTihKXR pic.twitter.com/2a5Z8HGkEW — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 8, 2021

When is the Free Larry Hoover concert happening?

December 9th 2021.

Where is the concert taking place?

It will be happening at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Where can I stream it?

You can stream the benefit concert on Amazon Prime video and Twitch from 8/9pm PT.

In an Instagram video posted on Houston impresario and Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince's feed, the Jesus Walks rapper is seen asking his current rival Drake if he's willing to appear as a special guest at an event on December 7 to dead the drama.

Reading his statement off his phone, the 44-year old rapper acknowledged the beef saying "it's time to put it to rest".

He starts the video by saying: “Yo this is Ye and J Prince, I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest".

He continues: "I'm asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover".

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove too people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together".

Posting a picture on Instagram of them standing outside Drake's house, it appears that Drake accepted Kanye's olive branch with the two being spotted in a nightclub partying together alongside Dave Chappelle.

