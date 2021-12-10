Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to take him back during Drake gig

Performing at the #FREELARRYHOOVER benefit concert alongside Drizzy, Kanye took centre stage begging for Kim to 'run right back to him'

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian back. Last night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum he performed his hit Runaway, where he added a verse at the end begging for Kim to come back to him.

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly" he can be heard singing onstage. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage.

Kanye singing a new Outro of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

Performing alongside Drake at the #FREELARRYHOOVER benefit concert, the former enemies shared the stage for the first time in several years. The two officially became friends again after beefing for 12 years.

Streaming the concert on Amazon Prime Video with more than 78,000 people in attendance, the two performed hit after hit, later sharing the stage together smiling and laughing.

Last month, Kanye extended an olive branch to Drake, in an Instagram video posted on J Prince's feed asking the Certified Lover Boy if he's willing to appear as a special guest at an event to dead the drama.

Drake seemingly accepted the offer and was seen standing outside his house alongside Kanye, later being spotted in a nightclub partying together alongside Dave Chappelle.

When the DONDA rapper visited the Drink Champs podcast last month, he insisted that him and Kim are still married referring to her as "my wife" whilst adding:

"She's still my wife. There ain't no paperwork." Later on in the episode, he said their kids want the pair to stay together and so does he adding, "We not even divorced".

Kanye West regarding his relationship with Kim Kardashian on “Drink Champs”



“We not even divorced” pic.twitter.com/Pyuabu2tvD — SAINT (@saint) November 5, 2021

Kim has recently been linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans started speculating a romance after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date and were also seen wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

