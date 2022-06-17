Drake 'Texts Go Green' lyrics meaning revealed

Surprise! Drake has dropped his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake shocked fans by announcing the release of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind just hours before dropping at midnight last night.

The record is full to the brim of sun-soaked dance anthems that was made for the summer months, and features production from Black Coffee and Tay Keith, to name a few, as well as Drizzy's right hand man Noah '40' Shebib.

Already, fans have favourites on the album including 'Falling Back' - the album's lead single accompanied by a ten minute music video - and 'Texts Go Green'.

Here's what some of the lyrics to 'Texts Go Green' really mean.

Texts go green, it hits a little different, don't it? - Drake is referring to a message that has been received with a green background, meaning the message was delivered as a text rather than an iMessage and suggesting that someone may have been blocked.

If I was in your shoes, I would hate myself / Left all this behind to be with someone else - Here, Drake is talking about a former flame who has moved on with a new partner, but he is convinced she would rather be with him.

I'm still tryna make sensе of it all / You're still saying things to keep me involved - Drake thinks his ex partner is still actively trying to keep in contact with him, which is confusing to Drake as she appears to have moved on with someone else.

Dodging girls on the scene and girls from my dreams - Drake suggests that during his relationship with the subject of this song, he was rejecting advances from many beautiful women.

Check out the full lyrics to 'Texts Go Green' below:

[Verse 1]

If I come around you, can I be myself?

Wind up in the mirror just to see yourself

If I was in your shoes, I would hate myself

Left all this behind to be with someone else, oh

Why should I fake it anymore?

If I found the ting and work that can you take it anymore?

This time I have left, cannot be wasted anymore

You realize it now and you miss it



[Chorus]

Texts go green, it hits a little different, don't it?

Know you miss the days when I was grippin' on it

Know you're in a house tonight just thinkin' on it

I moved on so long ago

[Verse 2]

I moved on so long ago

You're still thinking 'bout me, though, oh

I'm still tryna make sensе of it all

You're still saying things to keep me involved

'Posеd to let me know how you feel, now what to do?

It shouldn't take a text from me to speak your truth, rough



[Interlude]

You're dealing with me rough

I know you like it rough

But this might be too much

You're dealing with me rough

I know you like it rough

But this might be too much

But this might be too much for me



[Verse 3]

Dodging girls on the scene and girls from my dreams

Well, don't wanna make something from nothing, that's where I be

Well, keep getting nothing from something, how's that fair to me?

I'm thinking something for something, that's what I need

I'm too behind in a race to rush for my lead

I'm not rushing you, trust me, I'm

I'm the last person that needs to rush anything, wait

I feel like everything these days leads to nothing, wait

I feel like everything these days leads to nothing

It's clear that we all get lonely, then you call me

All I needed from you was to hold me down when things aren't working

For some reason, I believed in you

[Chorus]

Texts go green, it hits a little different, don't it?

Know you missed the days when I was grippin' on it

Know you're in a house tonight just thinkin' on it

I moved on so long ago



[Verse 4]

So long ago

I can't even remember when we lost each other

Was it last year? This year? Or some other?

Been so long since you said things that cover up the lies

We can do it this time

Just have some faith, we can do it this time

Your favourite thing to say, "We can do it this time"

Just have some faith, we can do it this time



[Outro]

Been dealing with me rough

You're dealing with me rough

You're dealing with me rough

You're dealing with me rough

You're dealing with me rough

You're dealing with me rough

You're dealing with me rough

You're dealing with me rough

You're dealing with me

Oh