Drake 'Falling Back' lyrics meaning revealed
17 June 2022, 09:59 | Updated: 17 June 2022, 12:16
Drake surprised fans after dropping his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.
Drake is back! The OVO hitmaker dropped his seventh studio album titled Honestly, Nevermind as a surprise release at midnight last night.
Less than a year after dropping his previous album Certified Lover Boy, Drizzy is back with a record that was made for the summer months, featuring production from the likes of Black Coffee, Noah “40” Shebib and Tay Keith.
Alongside the surprise album drop, Drake also released a music video for the record's first single, 'Falling Back'. The video is almost ten minutes long and sees Drake marrying several women during the same wedding ceremony, with Tristan Thompson making a cameo as his best man.
Here's what some of the lyrics to 'Falling Back really mean.
Guardin' myself while I'm all on display - Drake feels exposed as he struggles to hide his emotions surrounding his break-up.
I see us fadin' away / I'm still holdin' my breath for the day that you will / See that the effort I make is too real - Drake is reflecting on the gradual breakdown of his relationship. He's hoping the pair will reconcile after his former partner sees how much he's trying to make the relationship work.
How can you say that you know how I feel? / How can you say you know what I'm feeling? - Drake is implying that his partner, despite claiming to know how he's feeling, has no real idea about how he's navigating their relationship.
Nothing is healing / Time is just killing - The phrase 'time is the biggest healer' doesn't appear to be applying to Drake right now, as it sounds like he's just watching time pass while sitting in his heartbreak.
See the full lyrics to 'Falling Back' below.
[Intro]
Ayy, yo
Ayy, ayy
Oh
[Verse]
Finding myself
Showing myself
Finding a way to stay outta the way
Holding me back
Supposed to come right back
Guardin' myself while I'm all on display
I know you know all about it
I know, deep down, you feel the same
I know you know how I feel
I know you know how I feel
How do I, how do I feel? How do I feel?
How do you say to my face, "Time heals"?
Then go and leave me again, unreal
I see us fadin' away
I'm still holdin' my breath for the day that you will
See that the effort I make is too real
How can you say that you know how I feel?
Ayy, whee
How can you say you know what I'm feeling? Wait
Know what I'm feeling, wait
You don't feel nothing, wait
Nothing is healing, wait
Time is just killing, wait
How can you say? Wait
You know what I'm feeling, wait
You know what I'm feeling, wait
You don't feel nothing, wait
Time isn't healing, wait
Time is revealing, wait
How are you feeling? Wait
You don't feel nothing
[Break]
Me
Me
[Chorus]
Just like I expected, falling back on me
Falling with I, falling back on me
Falling back on me, falling back on me
Falling back on mе, falling back on me
Falling back on me, falling back on me
Falling back on mе, falling back on me
Falling back on me, falling back on me
Falling back on me
Falling back on me, falling back on me
Falling back on me, falling back on me
Falling back on me, falling back on me
Falling back on me, falling back on me
What would you do without me?
What would you do without me?
I think you would lose everything
Fallin' back on me
[Outro]
Wherever you are, you don't test