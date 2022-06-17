Drake 'Falling Back' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake surprised fans after dropping his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake is back! The OVO hitmaker dropped his seventh studio album titled Honestly, Nevermind as a surprise release at midnight last night.

Less than a year after dropping his previous album Certified Lover Boy, Drizzy is back with a record that was made for the summer months, featuring production from the likes of Black Coffee, Noah “40” Shebib and Tay Keith.

Alongside the surprise album drop, Drake also released a music video for the record's first single, 'Falling Back'. The video is almost ten minutes long and sees Drake marrying several women during the same wedding ceremony, with Tristan Thompson making a cameo as his best man.

Here's what some of the lyrics to 'Falling Back really mean.

Guardin' myself while I'm all on display - Drake feels exposed as he struggles to hide his emotions surrounding his break-up.

I see us fadin' away / I'm still holdin' my breath for the day that you will / See that the effort I make is too real - Drake is reflecting on the gradual breakdown of his relationship. He's hoping the pair will reconcile after his former partner sees how much he's trying to make the relationship work.

How can you say that you know how I feel? / How can you say you know what I'm feeling? - Drake is implying that his partner, despite claiming to know how he's feeling, has no real idea about how he's navigating their relationship.

Nothing is healing / Time is just killing - The phrase 'time is the biggest healer' doesn't appear to be applying to Drake right now, as it sounds like he's just watching time pass while sitting in his heartbreak.

Drake dropped 'Falling Back' as the first single from his seventh album, 'Honestly, Nevermind'. Picture: YouTube

See the full lyrics to 'Falling Back' below.

[Intro]

Ayy, yo

Ayy, ayy

Oh



[Verse]

Finding myself

Showing myself

Finding a way to stay outta the way

Holding me back

Supposed to come right back

Guardin' myself while I'm all on display

I know you know all about it

I know, deep down, you feel the same

I know you know how I feel

I know you know how I feel

How do I, how do I feel? How do I feel?

How do you say to my face, "Time heals"?

Then go and leave me again, unreal

I see us fadin' away

I'm still holdin' my breath for the day that you will

See that the effort I make is too real

How can you say that you know how I feel?

Ayy, whee

How can you say you know what I'm feeling? Wait

Know what I'm feeling, wait

You don't feel nothing, wait

Nothing is healing, wait

Time is just killing, wait

How can you say? Wait

You know what I'm feeling, wait

You know what I'm feeling, wait

You don't feel nothing, wait

Time isn't healing, wait

Time is revealing, wait

How are you feeling? Wait

You don't feel nothing

[Break]

Me

Me



[Chorus]

Just like I expected, falling back on me

Falling with I, falling back on me

Falling back on me, falling back on me

Falling back on mе, falling back on me

Falling back on me, falling back on me

Falling back on mе, falling back on me

Falling back on me, falling back on me

Falling back on me

Falling back on me, falling back on me

Falling back on me, falling back on me

Falling back on me, falling back on me

Falling back on me, falling back on me

What would you do without me?

What would you do without me?

I think you would lose everything

Fallin' back on me



[Outro]

Wherever you are, you don't test