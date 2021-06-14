Drake and Shenseea fans react to rumours the singer is "pregnant with the rapper's child”

14 June 2021, 13:45

Fans of the two artists' have gone wild online after rumours emerged that Shenseea is pregnant with Drake's child.

Drake and Shenseea have been rumoured to be expecting a child together. The rumours emerged online, with the alleged shocking news becoming a heavily discussed topic on Twitter.

Migos feat. Drake 'Having Our Way' lyrics meaning explained

While there has been no official sources close to the pair to verify the claims, a report from 18KaratReggae alleged that the 24-year-old Jamaican Dancehall artist is carrying Drake's child.

The report claims the "Bad Alone" star hired Jamaican lawyer, Isat Buchanan, to get the a paternity test and seek child support from the rapper.

Drake shares his son Adonis Graham with Sophie Brussaux.
Drake shares his son Adonis Graham with Sophie Brussaux. Picture: Getty

The report claims that Shenseea is 2 months pregnant and roughly conceived in early January, when she allegedly had sexual intercourse with Drake.

It also included an alleged text exchange between the "God's Plan" rapper and Dancehall artist.

Following the report, fans took to Twitter to react to the pregnancy rumours.

One fan wrote: "Shenseea was dating Drake and is pregnant ????? The hell", while another added "Shenseea say she pregnant for Drake?????".

Shenseea has a 5-year-old son, Rajeiro.
Shenseea has a 5-year-old son, Rajeiro. Picture: Getty

However, other fans doubted the rumour and don't believe it's real.

One fan wrote "It’s so funny after spice said Drake and shenseea have a song together then all this “pregnancy" rumor started", while another added "This drake and shenseea thing have any truth to it???".

Sources told Urban Islandz that the stories are false. Many fans felt it was a rumour was a PR stunt to get fans hyped for the alleged new music they have together.

See fans reactions below.

Shenseea and Drake first sparked rumours of a collaboration in 2019, when new music produced by Rvssian was teased after the trio was seen partying in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more
Migos feat. Drake - Having Our Way

Migos feat. Drake 'Having Our Way' lyrics meaning explained

The Toronto rapper and his new music venue

Drake & Live Nation's 'History' music venue in Toronto: Everything we know so far
Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features
Drake tattoos

Drake tattoo gallery: Rihanna's face, Adonis, Aaliyah, the Beatles & more

More News

Dragon Ball Z's influence on Hip-Hop

10 of the best Dragon Ball Z lyrics in Hip-Hop: from Dave to Frank Ocean
Tyler the Creator has dropped hints about his upcoming album

Tyler, the Creator's new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more
YouTube vs TikTok boxing fights: Results, rules, dates, locations & more

YouTube vs TikTok boxing fights: Results, rules, dates, locations & more
Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode: Air date, how to watch in UK & more

Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode: Air date, how to watch in UK & more
Stormzy, Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: From Stormzy to Ben Simmons