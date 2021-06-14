Drake and Shenseea fans react to rumours the singer is "pregnant with the rapper's child”

Fans of the two artists' have gone wild online after rumours emerged that Shenseea is pregnant with Drake's child.

Drake and Shenseea have been rumoured to be expecting a child together. The rumours emerged online, with the alleged shocking news becoming a heavily discussed topic on Twitter.

While there has been no official sources close to the pair to verify the claims, a report from 18KaratReggae alleged that the 24-year-old Jamaican Dancehall artist is carrying Drake's child.

The report claims the "Bad Alone" star hired Jamaican lawyer, Isat Buchanan, to get the a paternity test and seek child support from the rapper.

Drake shares his son Adonis Graham with Sophie Brussaux. Picture: Getty

The report claims that Shenseea is 2 months pregnant and roughly conceived in early January, when she allegedly had sexual intercourse with Drake.

It also included an alleged text exchange between the "God's Plan" rapper and Dancehall artist.

Following the report, fans took to Twitter to react to the pregnancy rumours.

One fan wrote: "Shenseea was dating Drake and is pregnant ????? The hell", while another added "Shenseea say she pregnant for Drake?????".

Shenseea has a 5-year-old son, Rajeiro. Picture: Getty

However, other fans doubted the rumour and don't believe it's real.

One fan wrote "It’s so funny after spice said Drake and shenseea have a song together then all this “pregnancy" rumor started", while another added "This drake and shenseea thing have any truth to it???".

Sources told Urban Islandz that the stories are false. Many fans felt it was a rumour was a PR stunt to get fans hyped for the alleged new music they have together.

See fans reactions below.

Me after hearing that Drake got Shenseea pregnant: pic.twitter.com/SMGOaQfGgx — funny_memes619 (@Funny_memes619) June 12, 2021

Shenseea cheated on me wit DRAKE?? pic.twitter.com/ovoTbW9d5T — Youtube: Barbells & Burnouts (@Chicopalo1994) June 11, 2021

Me taking in this whole Shenseea and drake story 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v5LJeN5w8X — It’s Whitney Bitch🇹🇹✨🚀 (@thatwhitneyshow) June 12, 2021

imma need confirmation of shenseea being pregs for drake like asap — tink stan account🧚🏾‍♀️ (@beccamuk) June 11, 2021

If this Shenseea/Drake thing was real I think the Shade Room would've covered it already. — 𝐁𝐀𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐄 𝐕𝐄𝐄 (@VinnyShri) June 9, 2021

Shenseea and Drake got a song dropping, and that’s that — illuMoneti (@MonetSays) June 11, 2021

Shenseea and Drake first sparked rumours of a collaboration in 2019, when new music produced by Rvssian was teased after the trio was seen partying in the Turks and Caicos Islands.