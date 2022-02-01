Drake roasted amid Rihanna & A$AP Rocky pregnancy reveal

1 February 2022, 15:59

After it was revealed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, fans took to social media to mock Drake with countless memes

Drake is being hilariously dragged online after it was announced yesterday (Jan 31) that his former rumoured lover Rihanna is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Confirming the pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in New York City with A$AP by her side, the photos, which were obtained by MailOnline, see Rihanna in a bright pink puff unbuttoned coat covered in jewels.

Rihanna's fans pointed out that the star was wearing big coats and baggy tops to hide her baby bump
Rihanna's fans pointed out that the star was wearing big coats and baggy tops to hide her baby bump. Picture: Getty

Becoming 'the butt of the joke' online, fans mocked the OVO rapper, claiming him to be sad now that Rihanna is pregnant with "has anyone checked on Drake?" trending.

Back in 2016, Drake shocked the world when he took to the MTV VMA stage to confess his love for the popstar whilst giving her the MTV Video Vanguard award.

"She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old," he said during the ceremony. "She’s one of my best friends in the world."

However, Rihanna later said that she and Drake were no longer friends in an interview with Vogue in 2018.

"We're not friends right now, but we're also not enemies," she stated. "It is what it is," says the narrator. Drake appears to have responded by unfollowing her on Instagram.

Rihanna and Drake at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Rihanna and Drake at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Show. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and Drake reportedly had an on-off relationship between 2009-2016. The pair went on their first date after her split with Chris Brown.

In May 2014, RiRi was spotted holding hands with Drake while they were in London. In 2016, they dropped their track "Work" and gave the steamiest performances when performing the track, reigniting dating rumours.

However, Rihanna was spotted at the rapper's 33rd birthday party in October 2019.

Rihanna and Drake at the BRIT AWARDS 2016 show
Rihanna and Drake at the BRIT AWARDS 2016 show. Picture: Getty

