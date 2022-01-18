Drake accused of 'putting hot sauce in a condom' in bizarre claim by Instagram model
18 January 2022, 15:11
The rapper has been accused of putting hot sauce in a condom by an Instagram model he allegedly had sexual intercourse with.
Drake has been a hot topic of conversation on social media after a model came forward, claiming that the star takes extreme preventative measures in the bedroom.
Fellow artists like Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent have hilariously reacted to the claims, but what did the model actually say? Here's everything we know...
-
What are the claims about Drake?
An Instagram model is accusing Drake of taking preventative measures to stop her from getting pregnant after doing the deed.
The unknown internet sensation claims she stayed at rapper's hotel a few weeks ago. She claimed that Drizzy poured hot sauce into a used condom in order to kill his sperm after they had sex.
After the rapper allegedly disposed the condom, the model took it out of the bin and attempted to impregnate herself inside of the bathrooom. However, she was met with a burning sensation and screamed.
The woman revealed the accusations to the Too Much Hot Tea blog and claimed that Drake ran into the bathroom and admitted to pouring hot sauce in the condom.
Why have fans said about the claims?
Fans pointed out that Drizzy has mentioned that he has gone out of his way to ensure women don't collect his sperm in his lyrics.
'Gold medalist, flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin' my specimens, damn,' Drake rapped on his collaborative song 'Wasting Time' with Brent Faiyaz.
Fans also highlighted that Drake has learned from the scenario where he found out about the birth of his son Adonis, 4.
The rapper shares his son with French painter and ex adult star Sophie Brussaux, 32.
In Drake's track 'March 14', from his 2018 album Scorpion, he confirmed that his son was conceived after just one encounter.
'She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine / Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time,' he rapped, referring to his mother Sandi Graham.
The rap star also revealed they had only met a total of two times.'
S**t, we only met two times, two times / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I've been through it.'
Sophie gave birth to Adonis in 2017 and relocated to Canada so that they could co-parent with ease.
-
What had Drake said about the claims?
Drake seemingly addressed the claims the model made on Instagram.
The rapper shared two photos of himself, and captioned the post: 'You can have your 15 minutes of fame… I'll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins'.
Nevertheless, the star was still bantered in the comment section. 'What made you use hot sauce?' one fan wrote along with a laughing emoji.
While another one asked, 'What kinda hot sauce was it fam?'
-
Who is the Instagram model?
The identity of the Instagram model is still unknown and it is yet to be discovered.
She expressed that herself and Drake got intimate for a night. The model reportedly claimed the pair headed back to the hotel after attending a party.
The model claims the pair smoked and got physically involved after a consensual nod from both parties.
