What are the claims about Drake?

An Instagram model is accusing Drake of taking preventative measures to stop her from getting pregnant after doing the deed.

The unknown internet sensation claims she stayed at rapper's hotel a few weeks ago. She claimed that Drizzy poured hot sauce into a used condom in order to kill his sperm after they had sex.

The unidentified Instagram model claims Drake poured hot sauce into a used condom in order to kill his sperm after they had sex. Picture: Getty

After the rapper allegedly disposed the condom, the model took it out of the bin and attempted to impregnate herself inside of the bathrooom. However, she was met with a burning sensation and screamed.

The woman revealed the accusations to the Too Much Hot Tea blog and claimed that Drake ran into the bathroom and admitted to pouring hot sauce in the condom.

'Gold medalist, flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin' my specimens, damn,' Drake rapped in a song. Picture: Getty

Why have fans said about the claims?

Fans pointed out that Drizzy has mentioned that he has gone out of his way to ensure women don't collect his sperm in his lyrics.

'Gold medalist, flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin' my specimens, damn,' Drake rapped on his collaborative song 'Wasting Time' with Brent Faiyaz.

Fans also highlighted that Drake has learned from the scenario where he found out about the birth of his son Adonis, 4.

The rapper shares his son with French painter and ex adult star Sophie Brussaux, 32.

In Drake's track 'March 14', from his 2018 album Scorpion, he confirmed that his son was conceived after just one encounter.

'She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine / Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time,' he rapped, referring to his mother Sandi Graham.

The rap star also revealed they had only met a total of two times.'

S**t, we only met two times, two times / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I've been through it.'

Sophie gave birth to Adonis in 2017 and relocated to Canada so that they could co-parent with ease.