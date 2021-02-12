Drake 'Karaoke' lyrics meaning revealed
12 February 2021, 11:12 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 14:12
What are the lyrics to Drake's song 'Karaoke'? And what do they mean? Here's everything you need to know about the track.
While fans are warming up for the release of Drake's sixth studio album 'Certified Lover Boy', we're revisiting some of Drake's best classics over the years.
Drake's debut album Thank Me Later will forever be a staple in Hip-Hop history. The project, which was released on June 15, 2010, spawned his first hit singles such as 'Find Your Love', 'Over' and 'Best I Ever Had'.
However, true Drake stans know about the undercover bangers, necessarily make it to the charts, but had a huge impact at the time – one of which, is his track 'Karaoke'.
But what are the lyrics to 'Karaoke' and what do they mean?
"Things have been so crazy and hectic/I shoulda gotten back by now"
Drake’s references the early beginning of his career, where his new lifestyle permits him being out late. He details the struggle of trying to balance a relationship and his career.
"I remember when you thought I was joking/ Now I'm off singing karaoke/ Further than I've ever been"
Drake told his girl that he would be a international star one day and she never believed it would happen. Then, the rapper was on the rise to becoming one of the biggest pop stars.
Karaoke is usually done in a social activity to partake in with a few people. Drake uses it as a metaphor that all the spotlight is on him.
"So if you gotta go/ If there's any way I can help"
Drake reveals he is not bitter about the relationship and is willing to let it go as he knows he can't give the girl what she needs.
The rapper knows that he and his career are partially to blame for the break up, so he just wants to make things easier for Jade.
"Isn't it ironic that the girl I want to marry is a wedding planner/ That tells me my life is too much and then moves to Atlanta"
Drake’s old girlfriend is a wedding planner, which is a busy and time-consuming job requiring optimum effort.
The “irony” is that she broke up with the rapper due to his busy lifestyle, while hers was also.
Many fans are convinced the lyric is about a woman named Jade Lee – after he also mentioned her in his song “Look What You’ve Done”.
"I know they say the first love is the sweetest/ But that first cut is the deepest"
The saying is “your first love is the sweetest” is a worldwide known quote. Drake goes onto explain that your first love hurts the most as it's your first love.
The line is also a reference to the Sheryl Crow song.
"Don't be fooled by the money, I'm still just young and unlucky/ I'm surprised you couldn't tell"
In this line, Drake is saying to not be fooled by what his life looks like on the outside, as he's still a guy who goes through the motions of life.
The rapper is highlighting that people mistakenly think that people with materialistic things don't go through hardships.
Ultimately, Drake's “Karaoke” song is a story about relationship struggled he is facing while rising to super stardom.
See the full lyrics below.
-
Drake Karaoke song lyrics
[Verse 1: Drake]
Things have been so crazy and hectic
I shoulda gotten back by now
But you know how much I wanted to make it
It's probably better anyhow
So if you gotta go
If there's anything I should know
If the spotlight makes you nervous
If you're looking for a purpose
[Verse 2: Drake]
You put the tea in the kettle and light it
Put your hand on the metal and feel it
But do you even feel it anymore?
I remember when you thought I was joking
Now I'm off singing karaoke
Further than I've ever been
So if you gotta go
If there's any way I can help
[Verse 3: Drake]
Isn't it ironic that the girl I want to marry is a wedding planner
That tells me my life is too much and then moves to Atlanta
Damn, of all the places you could go
I just thought you'd choose somewhere
That had somebody that you know
I'm always up too late, I worry 'bout you there alone
In that place you call your home, warm nights and cold Patron
I hope you don't get known for nothing crazy
Cause no man ever wants to hear those stories bout his lady
I know they say the first love is the sweetest
But that first cut is the deepest
I tried to keep us together, you were busy keeping secrets
Secrets you were telling everybody but me
Don't be fooled by the money, I'm still just young and unlucky
I'm surprised you couldn't tell
[Outro]
I was only trying to get ahead
I was only trying to get ahead
But the spotlight makes you nervous
And you're looking for a purpose
I was only trying to get ahead
I was only trying to get ahead
But the spotlight makes you nervous