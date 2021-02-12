Drake 'Karaoke' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake 'Karaoke' lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty/YoungMoneyRecords

What are the lyrics to Drake's song 'Karaoke'? And what do they mean? Here's everything you need to know about the track.

While fans are warming up for the release of Drake's sixth studio album 'Certified Lover Boy', we're revisiting some of Drake's best classics over the years.

Drake's debut album Thank Me Later will forever be a staple in Hip-Hop history. The project, which was released on June 15, 2010, spawned his first hit singles such as 'Find Your Love', 'Over' and 'Best I Ever Had'.

However, true Drake stans know about the undercover bangers, necessarily make it to the charts, but had a huge impact at the time – one of which, is his track 'Karaoke'.

But what are the lyrics to 'Karaoke' and what do they mean?

Drake. Picture: Getty

"Things have been so crazy and hectic/I shoulda gotten back by now"

Drake’s references the early beginning of his career, where his new lifestyle permits him being out late. He details the struggle of trying to balance a relationship and his career.

"I remember when you thought I was joking/ Now I'm off singing karaoke/ Further than I've ever been"

Drake told his girl that he would be a international star one day and she never believed it would happen. Then, the rapper was on the rise to becoming one of the biggest pop stars.

Karaoke is usually done in a social activity to partake in with a few people. Drake uses it as a metaphor that all the spotlight is on him.

"So if you gotta go/ If there's any way I can help"

Drake reveals he is not bitter about the relationship and is willing to let it go as he knows he can't give the girl what she needs.

The rapper knows that he and his career are partially to blame for the break up, so he just wants to make things easier for Jade.

"Isn't it ironic that the girl I want to marry is a wedding planner/ That tells me my life is too much and then moves to Atlanta"

Drake’s old girlfriend is a wedding planner, which is a busy and time-consuming job requiring optimum effort.

The “irony” is that she broke up with the rapper due to his busy lifestyle, while hers was also.

Many fans are convinced the lyric is about a woman named Jade Lee – after he also mentioned her in his song “Look What You’ve Done”.

Drake attends the Grammys for the first time in 2009. Picture: Getty

"I know they say the first love is the sweetest/ But that first cut is the deepest"

The saying is “your first love is the sweetest” is a worldwide known quote. Drake goes onto explain that your first love hurts the most as it's your first love.

The line is also a reference to the Sheryl Crow song.

"Don't be fooled by the money, I'm still just young and unlucky/ I'm surprised you couldn't tell"

In this line, Drake is saying to not be fooled by what his life looks like on the outside, as he's still a guy who goes through the motions of life.

The rapper is highlighting that people mistakenly think that people with materialistic things don't go through hardships.

Ultimately, Drake's “Karaoke” song is a story about relationship struggled he is facing while rising to super stardom.

See the full lyrics below.