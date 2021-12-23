Drake honours late Virgil Abloh with new tattoo

23 December 2021, 12:54 | Updated: 23 December 2021, 13:54

Drake has paid tribute to his late friend Virgil Abloh, who passed away last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drake has paid tribute to his late friend Virgil Abloh who passed away last month by getting a new tattoo of the fashion maverick inked on his arm.

Kanye West, Drake & more attend Virgil Abloh's funeral in Chicago

The tattoo, which is based on a 2018 photo of Virgil throwing a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway was shared on Instagram by tattoo artist gangatattoo, who captioned it: "A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake” @champagnepapi @virgilabloh... Microrealism".

Following the announcement of his passing, the Certified Lover Boy took to Instagram to share several images of himself and Virgil typing: "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything".

Drake and Virgil had a very close friendship, with Virgil helping Drizzy design his custom private jet as well as a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch that Drake quoted on his Life Is Good track saying: “Virgil got a Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts”.

The 41-year-old first Black creative director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White passed away on November 28th after secretly battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of the disease for the past two-years.

The announcement of his passing was made via his official Instagram page. "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture" it says.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations".

Drake attended Virgil's memorial service on December 6th alongside Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Tyler the Creator, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more in the late designer's hometown of Chicago.

R.I.P Virgil Abloh 🕊️

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Drake, Snoop Dogg & more pay tribute to Drakeo The Ruler following his death

Drake, Snoop Dogg & more pay tribute to Drakeo The Ruler following his death
Who is Elizabeth 'Liz' Cambage? How does Drake know her?

Who is Elizabeth 'Liz' Cambage? How does Drake know her?

Drake & Kylie Jenner accused of 'sleeping together' by Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama

Drake & Kylie Jenner accused of 'sleeping together' by Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama
Drake makes YK Osiris perform "Worth It" to pay off his $60k debt

Drake makes YK Osiris perform "Worth It" to pay off his $60k debt
Celina Powell claims Drake changed his phone number after she sent him nudes

Celina Powell claims Drake changed his phone number after she sent him nudes

More News

Logan Paul claims people think Jake Paul is his generation’s Mike Tyson

Logan Paul claims people think Jake Paul is his generation’s Mike Tyson
Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'taking promoter's money and leaving' before performance

Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'taking promoter's money and leaving' before performance

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Busta Rhymes would ‘smoke’ Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle, says Lil' Jon

Busta Rhymes would ‘smoke’ Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle, says Lil' Jon
Cardi B gifts Offset a $2 million cheque for his birthday

Cardi B gifts Offset a $2 million cheque for his birthday

Cardi B

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: Mariah Carey VS Beyonce, Jay-Z VS Kanye West