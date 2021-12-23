Drake honours late Virgil Abloh with new tattoo

Drake has paid tribute to his late friend Virgil Abloh, who passed away last month.

Drake has paid tribute to his late friend Virgil Abloh who passed away last month by getting a new tattoo of the fashion maverick inked on his arm.

The tattoo, which is based on a 2018 photo of Virgil throwing a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway was shared on Instagram by tattoo artist gangatattoo, who captioned it: "A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake” @champagnepapi @virgilabloh... Microrealism".

Following the announcement of his passing, the Certified Lover Boy took to Instagram to share several images of himself and Virgil typing: "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything".

Drake and Virgil had a very close friendship, with Virgil helping Drizzy design his custom private jet as well as a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch that Drake quoted on his Life Is Good track saying: “Virgil got a Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts”.

The 41-year-old first Black creative director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White passed away on November 28th after secretly battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of the disease for the past two-years.

The announcement of his passing was made via his official Instagram page. "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture" it says.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations".

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Tyler the Creator, Kid Cudi and others attended the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago to celebrate Virgil Abloh's life. (📸:englewoodbarbie/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Ook58p1bed — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 7, 2021

Drake attended Virgil's memorial service on December 6th alongside Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Tyler the Creator, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more in the late designer's hometown of Chicago.

R.I.P Virgil Abloh 🕊️

