Drake fans are thirsting over his "hot" new diamond earrings on Twitter

Drake debuted some new diamond earrings at a recent basketball game and Twitter is finding it hard to cope.

It's no secret that there's plenty of love out there for Drizzy Drake. The 'Life Is Good' rapper is one of the most streamed artists of all time and has some of the most loyal fans in the game - but recently he's gained new fans due to his new earrings.

After getting his ear pierced back at the beginning of 2020, Drake debuted a piercing in his other ear and some fancy new diamond earrings to go with it as he sat courtside at a recent Toronto Raptors basketball game.

Drake debuts new earrings at Toronto Raptors game. Picture: Getty

As Drake got animated about the basketball, Twitter got pretty animated about his new ear bling and news of the rapper's fresh look quickly circulated online, with a hugely positive response.

Some people were claiming that just one look at Drizzy in his new diamond earrings had made them pregnant, whilst others wondered why it had taken him so long to embrace earrings.

Twitter was flooded with people thirsting over Drizzy's new look and we've pulled together some of the funniest responses below...

Idk who told Drake to start wearing earrings. But I'm thankful. — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) February 26, 2020

Drake with earrings... I’m pregnant https://t.co/gX9tmqXUH1 — izzy iz (@izzystaiano_) February 26, 2020

I like earrings Drake much better😍🤤 — ✨ASHANTI✨ (@____ashanti___) February 26, 2020

Drake with these earrings is everything pic.twitter.com/56W5WkzcsI — AyanaLayon 😍 (@AyanaLayon) February 27, 2020

This new Drake love from his fans comes as fans eagerly await a brand new album from the 'No Guidance' rapper. Drizzy's been teasing that he's working on new music for a while now and fans are also convinced he's set to drop another joint project with Future.

Whatever he does and whenever he drops new music, fans will be hoping his diamond earrings are in the house.

