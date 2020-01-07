Drake & Future joint album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Drake and Future fans are highly anticipating a suspected sequel to Drake and Future’s collaborative project What A Time To Be Alive.

After dropping the original tape back in 2015, both rappers have been teasing fans about a follow-up. The momentum is at an all time high after Drake teased a collaboration for the first time in 2020.

Although What A Time To Be Alive 2 hasn’t officially been announced, fans believe the two artists will drop their second tape in 2020.

Despite the lack of both artists formally announcing the project, it has become clear Drake and Future have a new joint collaboration on the way.

Drake and Future tease duo project in April 2019

The buzz for What A Time To Be Alive 2 follows back to when Future and Drizzy made a clip together teasing a "number two". The video was made in April 2019.

After Drake suggested they needed to cook up the sequel, Future indicated it was “already cooked” and declared it top secret. See video below.

Drake and Future shoot music video in McDonalds

Just before Christmas, fans were blessed with a teaser of Drake and Future linking up with 21 Savage to shoot a music video in Atlanta.

Future sent out a public request for artists to The artists took over a fast food joint and were working the register in some clips that surfaced online.

Unreleased track snippet leaks

Snippets of Drake and Future’s song “I Know” came up a few times last year, however, a full version of the song was leaked at the beginning of 2020 (Jan 4).

The track’s emergence, which is not an official release still sparked speculation about the duo’s next project. Maybe we will see WATTBA 2 this year. See video blow.

Drake Teases "Life Is Good" on Instagram

Off the back of the “I Know” track leak, Drake teased a Future collab titled “Life Is Good” on his Instagram Stories with it's own unique filter.

The "Mask Off" rapper also reposted Drizzy’s image on his Instagram, letting his followers know they're making a return soon.

Drake posts "Life is Good" tease on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The projects tracklist, release date, songs, features will be updated when announced.

What's your predictions for Drake and Future's collaboration ?