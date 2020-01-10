Drake trolled after dropping $1 million on a heart-shaped diamond necklace

The customised 100 carat necklace was designed by Gemma Fine Jewelry.

Drake has reportedly dropped a staggering $1 million on a 100 carat diamond necklace, and not everyone is impressed.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old 'Hotline Bling' rapper commissioned exclusive luxury jeweller Gemma Fine Jewelry to create the drip, which is made up of heart-shaped diamonds.

The piece took seven months to create as fashioning diamonds into heart-shapes is an extremely difficult process. Jewellery lover Drizzy also picked up a 22 carat heart-shaped diamond ring.

Drake spent a staggering $1 million on his new bling. Picture: Instagram

The necklace is made up of heart-shaped diamonds and reportedly took seven months to create. Picture: Instagram

However, some people have criticised the rapper for spending so much money on the customised piece. "Why doesn’t he donate that money to the Australian fires," questioned one user.

Another wrote, "Geeze, these people are killing me. I'm scrambling for a few thousand dollars so I can keep a roof over my head, my car to getta wurk (been paying for 4 yrs), food, water, toilet tissue, soap, detergent&this guy's running around buying fugly necklaces."

One user trolled the appearance on the necklace, writing, "Drake wants so bad to be a Hiphop and NBA wife so bad." Another added, "What a complete and utter waste of money."

As anticipation builds for their upcoming joint project, Drake and fellow rapper Future recently commissioned a pair of matching gold and silver pendants, made up of half a kilo of gold and 40-carat diamonds.

Created by celeb favourite Jason of Beverly Hills, each piece is worth $200,000 and feature an owl and eagle side-by-side, which pay homage to each of the rappers' labels - Drake's OVO owl and Future's Freebandz eagle.