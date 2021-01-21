Drake fans react to 'Certified Lover Boy' delay with hilarious memes

21 January 2021, 12:13

Drake fans react to 'Certified Lover Boy' delay with hilarious memes
Drake fans react to 'Certified Lover Boy' delay with hilarious memes. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The rapper revealed his new album 'Certified Lover Boy' will not be released in January.

Drake shook the internet after announcing that his highly-anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy, will not be released in January.

What operation did Drake have amid creating ‘Certified Lover Boy’?

On Wednesday (Jan 20) the rapper took to his Instagram story to inform his fans that he will be pushing back his album.

Drake wrote: 'I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery'.

The rapper continued: 'I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January.'

Drake added 'I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.'

Drake shares why he will not be dropping his album 'Certified Lover Boy' in January
Drake shares why he will not be dropping his album 'Certified Lover Boy' in January. Picture: Instagram

While many fans were upset that they weren't receiving music from Drake as soon as they expected, other were worried about the rappers knee injury.

However, not all reactions were so serious, with fans sharing endless funny memes on Twitter, reacting to his album being postponed.

One fan joked "no Drake album this month? Certified Depressed Boy" while another added "Why Drake talking like he bouncing back to return to NBA after a near career ending injury. Still excited for the album though fr".

See other Twitter reactions to Drake postponing his album below.

Lil' Wayne