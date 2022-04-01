Chris Brown ‘WE (Warm Embrace)’ lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Chris Brown new single ‘WE (Warm Embrace)’

Chris Brown returns to his R&B origins with his brand new single "WE (Warm Embrace)" which dropped today (April 1st).

On the smooth melodic track, he sings about admiring his girl and the love for each other. The song acts as his official second single from his upcoming tenth solo studio album titled 'Breezy'.

To celebrate the release of his new single, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to 'WE (Warm Embrace).

"Temperature keeps rising like Poseidon when you ride my wave"

In this line, Brown incorporates the Greek God of the Sea as a euphemism for making love, in addition to mentioning how ocean temperatures have been rising over the past century owing to global warming.

"Let me make it right, take my time inside, I know you're way past due"

Chris is in love with his girl, and when he sings this line, he is speaking about making love with her in the most passionate way possible. Not only he is telling her that likes to take him time when love making, he's also telling her that she deserves love in this way.

"Give you somethin' that'll drive you crazy, will you say that you'll stay?, 'Cause when we done making love, clean it up"

In this line, he is making reference to his private area, insinuating that when they make love, he will drive her crazy and that when their finished, she'll be cleaning up the mess they've made from love making.

Chris Brown performs at The O2 Arena on November 28, 2021 in London, England. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Chris Brown's ‘We (Warm Embrace)’?

[Verse 1]

I can see your mind is overworked, boo (Yeah)

Tension in your body when I touch you (Yeah)

Girl, you deserve it

I'm gon' make every second of this worth it

Love how you do everything you do with a purpose, babe

Focus, babe, oh-oh



[Pre-Chorus]

Temperature keeps rising like Poseidon when you ride my wave

Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah

Whisper your desires, I'll provide 'em, will you say you'll stay tonight?

'Cause when we done making love, clean it up



[Chorus]

And I wanted to wrap you in

My warm embrace

And make it last forever

Girl, I catch a glimpse of heaven

When you let me wrap you in (Wrap you in)

My warm embrace (My warm embrace)

Visions of my hands in places

My warm embrace



[Verse 2]

Take my chance and dive into your ocean, yeah

Tried my best to give you all that you want

Girl, before you leave, let me love every part of your anatomy

And I want you to pour your pain on me, oh yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Temperature keeps rising like Poseidon when you ride my wave (Ride my wave, oh)

Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah (Oh-oh), yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah (Yeah-yeah)

Whisper your desires, I'll provide 'em, will you say you'll stay? (Yeah, yeah)

'Cause when we done making love, clean it up (When we done)



[Chorus]

And I wanted to wrap you in (Ooh)

My warm embrace (My warm, my warm)

And make it last forever

Girl, I catch a glimpse of heaven

When you let me wrap you in (Ooh)

My warm embrace (My warm embrace)

Visions of my hands in places (Yeah)

My warm embrace



[Bridge]

Let me make it right

Take my time inside

I know you're way past due

Give my all to you (Huh)

Tonight gon' be about you, baby

Give you somethin' that'll drive you crazy

Will you say that you'll stay?

'Cause when we done making love, clean it up

[Chorus]

And I wanted to wrap you in (Oh, no-no)

My warm embrace (My warm embrace)

And make it last forever

Girl, I catch a glimpse of heaven (Ooh)

When you let me wrap you in (Let me wrap you in)

My warm embrace (Oh-oh-oh)

Visions of my hands in places

My warm embrace



[Outro]

Wrap you in

My warm embrace

Make it last forever, baby

Uh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

My warm embrace

(My warm embrace, my warm embrace)

(My warm embrace, my warm embrace)