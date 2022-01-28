Chris Brown sued for $20M after being accused of 'drugging and raping' a woman

The 'Iffy' singer is being sued for $20 million dollars after facing claims that he 'drugged' and 'raped' a woman on a yacht in 2021

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SENSITIVE MATERIAL SURROUNDING RAPE

Chris Brown is reportedly being sued for $20 million in damages for emotional stress by an anonymous woman who claims the R&B singer 'drugged her and raped her' on a yacht in December 2021.

Chris Brown attends the MADE Special Hosts Maxim Hot 100 Event Celebrating Teyana Taylor. Picture: Getty

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the unidentified woman claims that she became disoriented after Brown gave her two drinks at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Star Island home.

She then alleges that after she was given the drinks, she felt 'a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness', and was physically unstable; falling in and out of sleep.

In the court filings, she goes onto say that he took her to the bedroom, closed the door, took off her bikini and began kissing her; later raping her whilst she 'mumbled for him to stop'.

After he climaxed, she claims that he said he was 'done' before leaving the bedroom not to be seen again.

She then says that the 'No Guidance' singer texted her the next day urging her to take a Plan B to prevent any chance of her possibly being pregnant. Feeling 'pressured', she then agreed; taking the pill in a distraught state.

The accusers attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ that 'she didn't report the alleged rape to police because she was attending medical school at the time and she worried that making a complaint would be an embarrassment'.

Her lawyers have stated that they are very 'committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them'.

The unidentified woman, who is self-described as a 'professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist' claims the rape happened when a friend of hers invited her to hang out with Brown.

Chris Brown responds to rape allegations on his IG stories. Picture: Instagram

Taking to his IG stories to debunk the allegations and share this thoughts, Brown responded saying:

"HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF 🧢 [lying] whenever im releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bullsh*t".

The 'Go Crazy' singer is said to have welcomed his third child named Lovely Symphani Brown with alleged baby mama Diamond Brown earlier this month (Friday Jan 7).

Diamond Brown shares a photo of her daughter, whom she allegedly shares with Chris Brown. Picture: Instagram

Revealing the first photo of the baby, who weighed in 6 pounds, 9 ounces, on Instagram, the caption read:

"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown 🤎 My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy".

Diamond Brown posing in a selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Diamond and Chris have been reportedly seeing each other on-and-off for the past three years, originally being linked to each back in 2019, whilst he was notably in a relationship with the mother of his second child Ammika Harris.

Although Chris has not verified his paternity, there is conjecture that he is the father of the child. Lovely's middle name, on the other hand, is comparable to Chris' non-profit organisation, Symphonic Love.