Chris Brown hilariously roasts Jacquees with bizarre singing video

Chris Brown playfully roasted his friend Jacquees on a video of him singing. Picture: Getty

The 'Take You Down' singer playfully poked fun at fellow R&B crooner Jacquees over a video of him singing.

Chris Brown took a moment to roast fellow singer Jacquees this week after a video of him singing on Instagram went viral.

The 'Go Crazy' singer, 31, reposted the video of 26-year-old 'You' singer Jacquees, which shows him hanging out the side of a car while singing a repetitive riff.

Breezy, who remains close friends with Jacquees, captioned the video, "Alexa play.... Eeyeeeh eeeyeeeh eeeeeyeeeh !" as a nod to the singer flexing his vocal runs.

And while Chris has disabled comments on his own Instagram page, people had a lot to say over on Jacquees's original video. "The eyebrows singing too," joked one.

"From the Peasant of RnB to the king of Eeeeeee," wrote another, while one added, "I'M ON THE F***ING FLOOR".

Back in 2018, the '4275' star famously proclaimed himself as the 'King Of R&B' - a title he gave to his 2019 album of the same name - which raised eyebrows in the music world.

Jacquees and Chris Brown have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Chris Brown recently shared a private message he sent to former US president Barack Obama, urging him to set up a revolutionary protest for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"LETS SET UP A MARCH FOR CHANGE.... THE WHOLE WORLD WILL BE BEHIND YOU..." Breezy wrote in a since-deleted post.

"I DONT KNOW U PERSONALLY BUT WE HAVE THE SAME HEART, BRAIN, AND POWER TO CHANGE THE WORLD FOR THE BETTER.... NO PUBLICITY STUNTS... A REAL MARCH... WE HAVE TO START A SMART,LOVING, compassionate REVOLUTION."