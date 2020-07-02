Chris Brown leaks private DM to Barack Obama about Black Lives Matter

2 July 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 17:02

Singer Chris Brown has shared his private DM to former President Barack Obama, urging him to set up a revolutionary protest.

Chris Brown has actively messaged former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, in order to bring on change with a revolutionary protest.

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have addressed racial inequality, racism and injustice in the past weeks.

However, Breezy is urging to push it a step further, with getting Barack on the streets of America.

Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his DM's, where he urged Barack Obama to consider coming together to create change.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Brown, 31, wrote to Barack Obama saying "LETS SET UP A MARCH FOR CHANGE.... THE WHOLE WORLD WILL BE BEHIND YOU..."

Breezy continued "I DONT KNOW U PERSONALLY BUT WE HAVE THE SAME HEART, BRAIN, AND POWER TO CHANGE THE WORLD FOR THE BETTER...."

Brown added "NO PUBLICITY STUNTS... A REAL MARCH... WE HAVE TO START A SMART,LOVING, compassionate REVOLUTION."

In the caption to his screenshot of the DM, he wrote "U miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," the singer wrote.

"IM STRIVING FOR REAL PEACE, REAL UNDERSTANDING, this dm may go unnoticed but I want us all to be able to shift the balance with so much love that no ones life is 'useless' or 'LOOKED OVER' (Ignored) #BLM."

Chris Brown recently shared a video of his six-year-old daughter Royalty supporting Black Lives Matter, by making her very own sign.

In the video, Nia Guzman, who is Royalty's mother, asks her "Whatcha doing Ro, you're airbrushing?".

Royalty responds "I'm making a sign that says Black Lives Matter."

