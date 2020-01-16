Chris Brown teases new Indigo "mini-movie" in since-deleted Instagram post

Chris Brown announces 'INDIGO' album mini movie.

Chris Brown's latest album 'INDIGO' is about to get a "mini movie" makeover, the singer has announced on Instagram.

After it brought us huge hits including 'No Guidance' and 'Undecided', Chris Brown's 2019 album 'INDIGO' is now getting a movie makeover - just weeks after Chris Brown welcomed the birth of his son Aeko.

Chris Brown confirmed the news on his Instagram recently, getting fans hyped for a visual version of the 30 track release, but what will the movie version include?

Chris Brown announces 'INDIGO' album mini movie.

Revealing the news on his Instagram in a now-deleted post, Chris Brown wrote 'BOUT TO SHOOT THIS MINIMOVIE (INDIGO ALBUM)' and it's had fans specualting about which songs will feature.

Fan-favourite songs including 'Emerald' and Aura' have been requested by fans who are excited to see the brand new visuals from Breezy.

So far only a few of Chris Brown's 'INDIGO' album's tracks have actually had music videos released for them, including 'Heat' and 'No Guidance', so talk about this new mini movie is getting everyone hyped.

There was no way Chris was gonna have an era as legendary as Inidgo & NOT have a mini movie. I’VE BEEN READY FOR IT @chrisbrown — Hayat 🦋 (@paliguurl) January 15, 2020

@chrisbrown if you putting emerald in the mini movie, call up @theestallion — konfuzed. (@MrTappahannock1) January 15, 2020

this lil mini movie better include the full version of aura ik that much @chrisbrown — ♛9-8♛ (@alwaybreezy) January 15, 2020

This mini movie better have Red, DCOM, Take a Risk and Come Together in it @chrisbrown pic.twitter.com/E14JiBwszT — 🤍26 RICH BITCH💯 (@crbrown19) January 15, 2020

The 'INDIGO' mini movie won't be the first that Chris Brown has released for one of his albums, with previous album 'Royalty' getting a much-loved visual treatment back in 2015.

