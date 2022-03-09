Chris Browns fires back at sexual assault accuser with leaked voice note

The Go Crazy singer took to his IG story last night in an attempt to expose his alleged rape victim by playing a voice note from her where she is heard saying "I just wanna see you again"

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SENSITIVE MATERIAL SURROUNDING RAPE

Last night, Chris Brown shocked fans on Instagram after he leaked a voice mail from which he claims is from the alleged victim who is suing him for $20 million dollars after he faced claims that he 'drugged' and 'raped' her on a yacht in 2021.

Claiming the allegations were an attempt to extort him out of pocket, the singer posted videos of him playing the recording dated from August 23rd 2021 on his IG story where the young lady appears to be asking to see him again.

In the voicemail, the unidentified woman can be heard saying:

"Well, you’re giving me mixed signals. You’re like reading my messages and stuff and you haven’t blocked me yet so I’m guessing you don’t hate me. I just wanna see you again".

She continues "I mean, you just answered the phone and then you just hung up. Like, just let me know. Like, if you want me to leave you alone I definitely will, but I really just want to f**k with you again".

Continuing to defend his name, the Iffy singer then addressed the accuser in a personal written statement whilst slamming media outlets for trying to throw dirt on his name.

"No more dragging me through the mud" he wrote. "CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE 🧢. Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to run the real story".

Back in January, it was being alleged that the R&B singer was being sued by an anonymous woman for emotional stress in damages after claiming her 'drugged' and 'raped' her on a yacht at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Music Star Island house.

Claiming she began feeling dizzy after Brown gave her two drinks, she alleges that she experienced a "sudden, unexplained change in awareness" and was physically unstable, sleeping in and out.

She later goes on to state in court documents that he took her to her bedroom, shut the door, removed her bikini, and kissed her before rapping her as she 'mumbled for him to stop'.

Once he climaxed, he allegedly declared he was "done" and then left the room, never to be seen again. In the final part to her story, she recalls the 'No Guidance' singer texting her the next day.

In his texts, he was reported pushing her to take a Plan B to avoid the possibility of becoming pregnant. She accepted after feeling 'pressured' and took the tablet in a frantic state.

The unidentified woman, who is self-described as a 'professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist' claims the rape happened when a friend of hers invited her to hang out with Brown.

He originally debuted the allegations by responded on social media saying: "HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF 🧢 [lying] whenever im releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bullsh*t".