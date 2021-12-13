Chris Brown ‘expecting third child' with Instagram model Diamond Brown

The No Guidance singer is reportedly expecting his third child with Instagram model Diamond Brown

Chris Brown is rumoured to have a third child on the way with Instagram model and influencer Diamond Brown.

The model, who was linked to the R&B singer back in 2019, posted pictures of her heavily pregnant belly on her IG feed and fans instantly speculated that the father of her baby is indeed Chris Brown.

Sporting an all-white figure hugging dress, the model is seen glowing and posing holding her bump, later confirming on her IG stories that is 35 weeks pregnant.

Diamond Brown revealed she was pregnant back in November when she posted a photo on her Instagram of her holding her belly, captioning it:

"Today was such a beautiful day. Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!🤎".

Diamond Brown confirms she is 35 weeks pregnant. Picture: Instagram

Diamond and Chris have been reportedly seeing each other on-and-off for the past two years whilst he was notably in a relationship with the mother of his second child Ammika Harris.

Despite being photographed several times flirting and liking each others pictures, neither confirmed or denied that they were a thing.

Sources close to Ammika Harris says she isn’t happy about the news and has seemingly been blocking people who comment about Chris’ alleged third child on her IG posts. Yikes.

Who is Diamond Brown?

Name

Diamond Brown (yet to be confirmed if that's actually her real name).

Age

23-years-old

Occupation

Instagram model and influencer

Where is she from?

Currently resides in Los Angeles.

Dating History

She has been on-and-off (reportedly) with R&B singer Chris Brown since 2019.

Instagram?

Her official Instagram page is @thediamondbrown and she's currently sitting on 22.3k followers.

