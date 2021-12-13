Chris Brown ‘expecting third child' with Instagram model Diamond Brown

13 December 2021, 10:26 | Updated: 13 December 2021, 10:31

The No Guidance singer is reportedly expecting his third child with Instagram model Diamond Brown

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Brown is rumoured to have a third child on the way with Instagram model and influencer Diamond Brown.

Chris Brown performs in UK for the first time in over a decade at Wizkid concert

The model, who was linked to the R&B singer back in 2019, posted pictures of her heavily pregnant belly on her IG feed and fans instantly speculated that the father of her baby is indeed Chris Brown.

Sporting an all-white figure hugging dress, the model is seen glowing and posing holding her bump, later confirming on her IG stories that is 35 weeks pregnant.

Diamond Brown revealed she was pregnant back in November when she posted a photo on her Instagram of her holding her belly, captioning it:

"Today was such a beautiful day. Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!🤎".

Diamond Brown confirms she is 35 weeks pregnant
Diamond Brown confirms she is 35 weeks pregnant. Picture: Instagram

Diamond and Chris have been reportedly seeing each other on-and-off for the past two years whilst he was notably in a relationship with the mother of his second child Ammika Harris.

Despite being photographed several times flirting and liking each others pictures, neither confirmed or denied that they were a thing.

Sources close to Ammika Harris says she isn’t happy about the news and has seemingly been blocking people who comment about Chris’ alleged third child on her IG posts. Yikes.

Who is Diamond Brown?

Name

Diamond Brown (yet to be confirmed if that's actually her real name).

Age

23-years-old

Occupation

Instagram model and influencer

Where is she from?

Currently resides in Los Angeles.

Dating History

She has been on-and-off (reportedly) with R&B singer Chris Brown since 2019.

Instagram?

Her official Instagram page is @thediamondbrown and she's currently sitting on 22.3k followers.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown performs in UK for the first time in over a decade at Wizkid concert

Chris Brown performs in UK for the first time in over a decade at Wizkid concert
Chris Brown new album 2020: Everything we know so far

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': Release date, tracklist, features & more
Chris Brown responds to Boosie Badazz comparing him to Michael Jackson

Chris Brown responds to Boosie Badazz comparing him to Michael Jackson
Chris Brown and Drake are being sued for copyright over their 2019 collab 'No Guidance'

Chris Brown and Drake sued for copyright infringement over ‘No Guidance’
Lizzo has sparked debate amongst fans after her Chris Brown interaction went viral

Lizzo faces backlash after her fangirl interaction with Chris Brown goes viral

More News

Juice WRLD, Suga Of BTS 'Girl Of My Dreams' lyrics meaning explained

Juice WRLD, Suga Of BTS 'Girl Of My Dreams' lyrics meaning explained
Chance The Rapper fans react after he 'accidentally exposes himself' in video

Chance The Rapper fans react after he 'accidentally exposes himself' in video

Chance The Rapper

Who is Elizabeth 'Liz' Cambage? How does Drake know her?

Who is Elizabeth 'Liz' Cambage? How does Drake know her?

NBA Youngboy says wearing makeup makes him feel 'comfortable'

NBA Youngboy says wearing makeup makes him feel 'comfortable'
Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to take him back during Drake gig

Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to take him back during Drake gig

Kanye West