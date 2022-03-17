Cardi B slams troll for cheeky comment on her plastic surgery

Confirming that she had a nose job two years ago, the Up rapper has responded to a comment from a troll who claimed that 'she keeps changing her face'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cardi B has clapped back at a troll in her IG comments who commented on her recent date night pictures with husband Offset by critiquing her nose saying "her face keeps changing".

Responding to the comment, the WAP rapper said: "The nose was done in 2020 sweety it's been 2 years and after 30 pounds added on my body due to pregnancy the nose finally settled and looked snatched".

"Every week yall post the same comment is getting old and I post every week so please tell me when I have the time to recover from every new face y'all claim I have every 2 days... Is getting old... just say I look good and go" she continued.

Last year, speculation grew that the Bodak Yellow rapper had a nose job after fans observed her new look at her 28th birthday celebration in October 2020.

Cardi B poses backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Picture: Getty

Although she never fully addressed the speculation, the rapstress did blast fans who kept asking about her nose, calling her out for not admitting that she had surgery whilst on IG live.

"Listen, I do whatever the f*ck I want to do with my body" she said, continuing:

"Let me tell you something, b*tch. I don’t have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out – is not get fixed".

Cardi B, winner of the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Last week, Cardi took time to address the online trolls who attacked her over being dissatisfied with the first photo of her 6-month-old son.

Sharing a close-up picture of her sons eye, the 29-year-old told fans "That’s all y’all will get", which didn't sit well with fans who wanted to see a full picture.

"How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied? she clapped back at fans complaining about the photo.

Cardi B shares a photo of her 6 month-year-old son on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

"It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just cause Wtfff …" she tweeted.

"If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff".