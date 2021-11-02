Cardi B claims drug abuse has made rappers' music "depressing"

The rapstress has divided fans with her comments about rappers making "depressing music" ruining the club scene.

Cardi B has sparked debates about whether the music rappers are making is suitable for the clubs.

This comes after the star went on a rant on Instagram Live, claiming the type of music rapper's are making is depressing due to them consuming too many drugs.

Cardi B expressed her thoughts on rappers making "depressing" music. Picture: Getty

On Monday (Nov 1) the 'Up' rapstress weighed in on the music scene and criticised the music other rappers are producing.

The 29-year-old artist claimed rappers consume too many drugs, specifically mentioning lean and marijuana.

Cardi B says rappers "need to stop doing lean and smoking weed" during her Instagram Live. Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi began: "I know what n***** is missing in the club, me".

"They missing me, they missing my music. And now that I'm in the game and everything and I be seeing all these mothef***ers on Twitter like, 'You need to have rap, you need to have bars, you need to have this..."

Cardi continued: "I want to make music to turn the f**k up. ’Cause when I go to the club, that's what n***** wanna hear. N***** ain't hearing no...I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again."

Cardi's criticism of rappers has sparked debate in the hip hop community. Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib

The 'Bodak Yellow' rap star added: "These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die. They all wanna die. All these n***** need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. You know, this the thing about these rappers, right?"

"They get money and they start buying too much motherf**king weed, and too much lean and they make that slow sh*t. The club needs me. The strippers need me. The h*es need me. The motherf**king get money n***** need me."

Cardi B further clarifies her points following the Instagram Live. Picture: Twitter/@iamcardib

Cardi B then added, "I wanna shake my a*s."

The star doubled down on her comments after receiving mixed reactions from the hip hop community.

Taking to Twitter, Cardi B wrote: 'I just want a balance sorry if I worded things wrong. I just love music that drop hard and turn the club up like dreams & nightmare & First day out by tee grizzly. A perfect balance of rap and turn up.'

See fans responses to Cardi's views below.

She literally just named 2 of the 3 things Offset be rapping about. pic.twitter.com/MlEfMB5o4h — Pyrex Flask (@P_Stealz) November 2, 2021

Her writer keeps refurbishing the same lyrics tho … pic.twitter.com/99j14P5Fzk — Brazzy.ry (@BrazzyRy) November 1, 2021

So when Cardi says it everybody suddenly sees it? Lol having your own opinion is free!



Y’all new here? — Crafty (@HomeoftheHiSox) November 2, 2021

She isn’t lying. Lol — [sawn-OH] ♎️ (@sonowe_) November 2, 2021

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA