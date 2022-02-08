Cardi B claps back at trolls leaving cruel comments on Kulture's Instagram

Sick of the trolls attacking her three-year-old daughter, Cardi B addressed them on Twitter, shutting them down by calling them "weirdos" and making Kulture's Instagram private

Last night (Feb 7), Cardi B took to Twitter to declare that she was making her three-year-old daughter Kulture Kari's Instagram account private after trolls were making disgusting remarks in the comments.

After Twitter account @ChampagnePriv_ shared the screenshots of the comment section, the 'WAP' rapper tweeted in a now deleted post:

"Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page. I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you h*e a** weirdos".

This is kulture comments right now…they really have some nerve trying to play moral police on here pic.twitter.com/hFUKa6oNyr — Champagne 🥂😶‍🌫️ (@ChampagnePriv_) February 7, 2022

Some of the comments which included things like "I hope your account gets disabled", "I pay a mill not to watch your face" and "big head squid" resulted in Cardi making the account private; later switching it back to public.

Back in September 2020, Cardi created the account for her daughter, which proved to be popular after she racking in over 600,000 followers in just 15 hours. Currently, @kulturekari sits on 2.3 million followers.

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B attend Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party in 2020. Picture: Getty

Cardi B recently found herself at the centre of a huge public lawsuit which saw her win $4.1 million dollars in damages after suing YouTuber Tasha Kebe known as Tasha K, For defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

For the first time, the Bodak Yellow rapper revealed the emotional trauma she faced during the lawsuit, admitting to a judge that she had suicidal thoughts over fake claims that she had herpes, was a prostitute and suffered from drug abuse.

After losing the lawsuit, Tasha K took to her YouTube channel to address the verdict saying:

"No LIES were told on anyone. I never admitted to lying about anything. Noone threw anyone under the bus. Mostly everything reported was a lie from the inside. The Court Transcripts will be available to the public soon. I forgot to add this into my speech. Read Them".

She continued: "We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs. A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood".