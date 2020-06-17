Cardi B hilariously claps back at haters after new photo editing claims

Cardi B addresses haters 'body shaming' her on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Cardi B savagely responds to trolls claiming that she edits her Instagram photos in an hilarious video.

Cardi B clapped back at trolls who claim she's editing her Instagram photos. In an Instagram video, the rapstress flaunts her figure while slamming her haters.

On Tuesday (Jun 16) the 27-year-old rapper shared a clip to her Instagram feed, while seen wearing a blue Louis Vuitton string bikini, with the matching LV leather tote bag.

The "Money" rapper showed off her new blue pixie cut hairstyle, while taking shots at her haters.

In the clip, Cardi was reacting to comments on her photo where she flaunted her revamped hip tattoo in a bikini body shot.

In the clip, Cardi begins 'I have to do this video' because some 'haters claimed that I was Photoshopping it.'

Cardi continued 'So now I gotta show y’all this motherf**king body,' the Bodak Yellow hitmaker continued. 'Now, I know a b**ch gained some weight,' she added.

'I had to make the thighs match the motherf**king a**,' she explained.

Many fans in the comment section point out Cardi's toned abdominals.

At one point, Cardi jokes about 'hold it in' for the video, and then lets it out for a moment after she lists what she ate.

'Back again,' she says after making her abs rock hard again. 'I'm back at it again!'

Offset uplifts Cardi B in the comment section to her video on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Cardi continued 'I know y’all ain’t body-shaming me' in the video. 'But in the end, she said 'It doesn’t matter though... A b**ch got lipo money!'

In the posts caption, the Invasion Of Privacy songstress wrote, 'Leave my rolls alone'.

