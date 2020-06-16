Cardi B shocks fans with epic peacock tattoo in before and after photos

Cardi B shares drastic before and after photos of huge peacock hip tattoo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Cardi B has debuted her new revamped peacock tattoo on Instagram.

Cardi B has showed her fans the result after undergoing an extensive tattoo makeover. The 27-year-old rapstress debuted her revamped enormous peacock tattoo on Instagram.

The decision to get her tattoo re-done came after ten years. The "Money" rapstress initially permanently inked the a floral and peacock nature design down her right hip.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi B uploaded a side-by-side of her signature tattoo's before-and-after, showing the work of her makeover.

The "I Like It" rapstress gave her fans a close-up of her new tattoo, showing off brighter and bolder colours with new detailing.

Cardi B captioned the photo "So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂.Thank you"

On Instagram, tattoo artist Schene praised the Cardi B in the comment section, commending her 'strength and determination' during seven days of her getting tattooed.

On Sunday, when she was getting the tattoo done, Cardi shared a video of the process.

In the video, Cardi said 'Did you guys know that this part of the body, the stomach, hip part, it hurts the most like it literally takes your breath away,'

She added that she was 'taking pain like a motherf***er' during the painful sessions.

Many fans were shocked by Cardi B's new tattoo. One fan wrote "Beautiful before and after, but that after tho, wow!!! ".

Another Instagram user wrote "This looks so damn detailed n beautiful Cardi". See other fans comments below.

Cardi B really did it with this Tattoo! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/925LOybAib — S I L Λ Ξ R H ∆ Z Ξ (@SupSilverHaze) June 15, 2020

Not a tattoo fan but Cardi B tattoo is flame 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/wvSM7DyJsm — 👒iLove_Mmakgabo🇿🇦👒 (@TumiMmakgabo) June 16, 2020