Cardi B claps back at Carole Baskin’s criticism: “You killed your husband"

Cardi B claps back at Carole Baskin. following her criticisms of her 'WAP' music video. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Rapstress Cardi B has slammed Carole Baskin after the Tiger King star criticised her 'WAP' music video.

Cardi B has defended her song with Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP' several times, and she's back at it again. However, this time, it's against Tiger King star, Carole Baskin'd criticisms.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carole Baskin, 59, criticised Cardi & Meg's 'WAP' music video for promoting the use of big cats in music videos.

The big-cat rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, told EW: "My guess is that most people won't even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so sexually explicit".

"I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers."

Baskin continued, "That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild."

"It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it)."

"That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, probably even one of the ones shown in Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness, who make a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio."

She added "That's never good for the cat."

Furthermore, Baskin believes including the big cats in music videos "glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets."

When Cardi caught wind of Baskin's criticisms, she responded in the most Cardi way. In an interview with Vice, the 27-year-old rapstress said "I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that," said Cardi, before slamming the controversial documentary star.

“Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.” Yikes" Cardi added.

There have been many conspiracies surrounding the murder of Baskin's second husband, Don Lewis.

However, there has been no official police report claiming Baskin was responsible for his murder.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA