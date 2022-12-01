Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

The singer has addressed claims that she was the secret woman behind 'Becky with the good hair' in Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade.

Rita Ora has addressed claims that she is the unknown woman named 'Becky' in the 2016 Beyoncé song 'Sorry' from Lemonade.

Since its release, there has been a mass of speculation around who the woman was 'Becky', and this was heavily speculated to be Rita Ora.

Now, she has opened up to Louis Theroux about the rumours, which stemmed from her being signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation record label.

Beyoncé Fans Are Reportedly Sending Death Threats To ‘Becky’ After Viral NBA Video

Jay-Z and Beyonce pictured last year. Picture: Getty

In the interview as part of the Theroux series, Ora was asked about the infamous rumours that she was indeed Becky, and she was once photographed wearing a 'J' necklace - presumably about Jay-Z.

Theroux asked Ora about the situation: "When Beyoncé had her album, there was a mysterious woman called who allegedly Jay-Z had cheated with."

The singer then laughed off these claims that she was the infamous 'Becky' in the lyrics.

Beyoncé Renaissance Act II and Act III rumours

Rita Ora was heavily rumoured to be the third woman in the relationship. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Then at some point in 2016, with ‘Lemonade’ in the air, you posted a picture of yourself with lemons on your bra and a ‘J’ around your neck."

Ora then responded to this and said: "Oh my god, it literally was a coincidence" about the claims.

"I didn’t even think about it, I swear. And it wasn’t a J, it was an R. They flipped it round and then it looked like a J."

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues & more

Jay Z allegedly had a secret affair with a woman named Becky. . Picture: Getty Images

When asked by Theroux whether the necklace was "designed to intrigue" or to start speculation, Ora replied that it was a design with an underwear company that she was working on.

Singer Katy Perry even gave Rita Ora a badge that said: 'Not Becky' to poke fun at the rumours.

Well it seems that the rumours have cleared up now, and we still don't know who Becky is.