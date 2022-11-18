Beyoncé Renaissance Act II and Act III rumours

We still have two more parts of Renaissance to come!

Beyoncé has kept hush hush about the other two parts of the Renaissance trilogy, but fans have done some digging into all the information we know so far.

Since the release of Renaissance back in August, we have been waiting for just a glimpse of what is to come, however Beyoncé has remained tight-lipped.

However, there have been hints dropped by Queen Bey and industry professionals, so here are all the rumours and clues about Act II and III of Renaissance.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues & more

Fans are eagerly waiting for Beyoncé's next project. . Picture: Instagram