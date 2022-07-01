Beyonce 'Renaissance' album cover explained: meaning, inspiration and more

Beyoncé's long-awaited album is released on the 29th July and features the hit single 'BREAK MY SOUL'.

Beyoncé uncovered the album artwork to her first solo album since 2016's Lemonade yesterday (30 June).

The album, titled RENAISSANCE, features Queen Bey sat on a holographic and glowing horse, whilst she is staring into the camera.

The album cover may be slightly more difficult to decode compared to Beyoncé's previous albums, the answers to all your burning questions are here.

Why is Beyoncé on a horse?

Fans have noticed that the image is eerily similar to two iconic images.

Beyoncé's album is titled 'RENAISSANCE', and what better way to pay homage to the era than referencing the historic painting of Lady Godiva.

John Collier's 19th century painting features Godiva, an Anglo-Saxon noblewoman, who is mainly remembered for riding naked, covered only by her long hair, through the streets of Coventry.

She remains an iconic figurehead throughout British history and particularly during the Renaissance period due to Collier's painting.

Beyoncé is releasing her new album 'RENAISSANCE' at the end of July. Picture: Getty Images

The reference to a horse may also be an allusion to the iconic entrance of Bianca Jagger at Studio 54, a renowned New York club known for its disco music and A-list guests.

Studio 54 was a staple of the 1970s and 80s party scene, which featured regulars like Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Liza Minelli to make it a legendary party spot.

The image was taken at her former husband Mick Jagger's 30th birthday party, and she entered the club on a white horse.

Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” album cover pays homage to the historic Renaissance painting of noblewoman Lady Godiva.



What is Beyoncé wearing on the cover of RENAISSANCE?

Queen B wears a skeletal, diamond-encrusted harness on the cover of RENAISSANCE.

It draws comparisons to the crystal top she wore on her debut album cover, Dangerously in Love in 2003.

Beyoncé s hair is styled in long, 1970s style aves, which is accompanied by a bronze eye look and a red lip.

Beyoncé is releasing her first solo project in six years this month. Picture: Getty Images

What has Beyoncé said about her upcoming release?

Additionally to releasing the album cover, Beyoncé accompanied the post with a lengthy caption addressing her fans.

She said: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she wrote.

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."