Beyoncé sparks debate among fans who suggest she's had plastic surgery

Fans are speculating online that the Queen B not only had a BBL but a boob job... what do you think?

Beyoncé set the internet on fire on Sunday when she dropped some new pics on her Instagram from Jay Z's annual Gold Party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood wearing a see-through Celia Kritharioti Couture dress.

Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Showing off her amazing figure, the 'Crazy in Love' singer wowed fans with her new curves, which lead fans on social media to question whether or not she had plastic surgery to enhance her look.

The 40-year-old, who performed her mega hit single 'Be Alive' at the 94th Academy Awards had fans speculating that not only did she have a BBL and got a boob job.

One fan wrote: "I know we know Beyoncé got her body done but still them 3 kids did sis body right so wat she got a lil mommy makeover & lets be clear Beyoncé always gave bodyyy".

Another one commented: "I love Beyoncé with my my whole heart and soul but it’s 2022. She ain’t finna sit up here and tell me she ain’t had no work done on that body!".

Guys please o! Let us accept beyond say got bbl. She looks great but it’s a bbl — Fourens (@Fourens__) March 30, 2022

Beyoncé bbl look good — Nico🇯🇲 (@Nico4now) March 31, 2022

Beyoncé’s boob job looks good af 😍 — just call me daddy. (@just_joshhh) March 30, 2022

Why do people think Beyonce is above getting a BBL I’m confused 😭 — @SHOPHEADLINE (@WeAmourAmara) February 19, 2021

People who are saying Beyoncé got a BBL clearly haven’t seen a woman’s body after childbirth never mind after 3 kids. — Lisette 🌱 (@megalomatic) March 30, 2022